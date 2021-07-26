ICAI CA Exams Postponed for Maharashtra Students Due to Heavy Rains

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has deferred the Chartered Accountant (CA) exams in some cities of Maharashtra including Ichalkaranji, Kolhapur, Ratnagiri, Sangli, and Satara due to heavy rains. The foundation paper 1 exam was conducted on July 24 across the country. The new dates for students appearing from these cities will be announced after July 30.

The decision has been taken to protect the career advancement and academic interest of the examinees, the ICAI added. However, the institute has advised examinees to appear for the remaining papers Foundation examination to be held on July 26, 28, and 30.

“Due to exceptional natural calamities and circumstances beyond the control of the examinees of the entry level examination, it has been decided that an opportunity be given to the examinees who are absent in Foundation Examination, Paper – 1, Principles and Practice of Accounting only held on 24th July 2021 to write the said paper on a date which will be intimated after conclusion of Foundation Examination i.e. 30th July 2021,” the ICAI said.

The admit cards for the CA Foundation exam were released on June 21. Before heading for the exams, candidates must remember to carry their admit cards to be allowed entry to the exam centres. The exam is being held in pen and paper mode.

The CA exam is conducted at three levels – Foundation, Intermediate, and Final. Those who clear all the exam levels are certified as Chartered Accountants.

