IC Savings announces $120,000 donation in support of Ukraine

TORONTO, April 29, 2022 /CNW/ - IC Savings today announced a donation to the Canada-Ukraine Foundation in support of immediate humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine.

IC Savings announces the result of its matching campaign among its members for Ukraine. $120,000 was donated by the GTA-based credit union and its members to the Canada-Ukraine Foundation. Joining Fausto Gaudio, president and chief executive officer, (second from left) were Yvan Baker, MP for Etobicoke Centre; Victor Hetmanczuk, Chair, the Canada-Ukraine Foundation; Sam J. Ciccolini, Chair of IC Savings Board of Directors and Charles Sousa, Director, IC Savings Board. (CNW Group/IC Savings)

The GTA-based credit union launched a campaign among its membership in March that saw it match donations, dollar for dollar, for double the impact. The initial challenge of $50,000 was met just a little more than a week after the campaign being announced; the goal was then raised to $100,000.

"As we witnessed the many heart-breaking scenes brought about by this conflict in Ukraine, we knew we needed to do our part to help ease the suffering of those who were displaced, as well as those who fled the country in search of safety and shelter," said Fausto Gaudio, President and CEO of IC Savings. "We created an opportunity for the members of IC Savings to participate and are overwhelmed at how our members, and the community at large, stepped up and responded so generously to our appeal."

IC Savings accepted donations in trust for the Canada-Ukraine Foundation, a registered Canadian charity with ties to non-governmental agencies now working on the ground to deliver aid.

"On behalf of everyone at the Canada-Ukraine Foundation, we thank IC Savings and its members for their leadership and support. Among the community of 23 credit unions in Canada that have stepped forward to support our work, this donation by IC Savings is the largest to date and will help us do more good in the weeks and months ahead," said Victor Hetmanczuk, Chair.

In the past 45 days alone, the Foundation has, for example, coordinated the delivery of more than 20,000 food parcels, or 440 metric tonnes, largely to vulnerable shut-in seniors; helped set up emergency reception centres in Moldova, Romania and Poland to welcome refugees; and purchased a three-month supply of much-needed medicines for at least 100,000 people.

"As Canadians, we're proud of the work being done by the Canada-Ukraine Foundation and want to acknowledge its leadership for their compassionate efforts," added Gaudio. "It is a stressful and anxious time for the Ukrainian diaspora here in the GTA and across our country. Know that the IC Savings community, with its members, Board of Directors and employees, stands with you."

Story continues

About IC Savings

IC Savings is a community credit union that brings the many benefits of co-operative banking to its more than 20,000 personal and business members (customers), whether online, by mobile or in branch at eight locations in the Greater Toronto Area. Visit www.icsavings.ca to learn more.

Please note the availability to media of video, including b-roll, and high-resolution images in addition to those made available through Cision news distribution.

IC Savings logo (CNW Group/IC Savings)

SOURCE IC Savings

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/29/c8870.html