IC Capitalight Announces Shares for Debt Settlement and Grant of Long-Term Incentives

·4 min read

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2021 / IC Capitalight Corp. (CSE:IC) ("Capitalight" or the "Company") announces a shares for debt settlement whereby the Company will settle total indebtedness and accrued liabilities of $299,661 by issuing 3,402,479 common shares ("Shares") and 1,207,692 restricted share units ("RSUs") under the Company's long-term incentive plan (the "LTIP"). The Company has also issued 600,000 RSUs pursuant to the hiring of a new sales consultant for the research division and granted 1,500,000 stock options ("Options") to management and employees under the Company's long-term incentive plan (the "LTIP").

A total of 330,725 Shares will be issued to employees pursuant to employment agreements. The common shares will settle accrued liabilities of $21,497.

A total of 3,071,754 Shares will be issued to companies controlled by Directors and Officers of the Company pursuant to consulting agreements and the reimbursement of expenses. The common shares will settle accounts payable and accrued liabilities of $199,664.

A total of 1,207,692 RSUs have been granted to employees pursuant to employment agreements. The RSUs will automatically vest on February 28, 2021. Vested RSUs will be exercisable into common shares for no additional consideration and will expire on December 31, 2023. The RSUs settle accrued liabilities of $78,500.

A total of 600,000 RSUs have been granted to a sales consultant pursuant to a consulting agreement. The RSUs will vest on December 31, 2021 provided that certain gross sales milestones relating to the subscription research division have been achieved between January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021. Vested RSUs will be exercisable into common shares for no additional consideration and will expire on December 31, 2023.

A total of 900,000 Options have been granted to directors and officers and a total of 600,000 Options have been granted to employees and consultants. All of the Options will vest immediately, have an exercise price of $0.065 per Share and are exercisable for a period of five years unless terminated pursuant to the terms of the LTIP.

All common shares issued in connection with the shares for debt settlement will be subject to a minimum four-month hold period as required by Canadian securities laws. The Company has obtained conditional approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") for the listing of all common shares and is subject to receipt of final approval of the CSE.

About IC Capitalight Corp.

The Company operates as a merchant bank that pursues value-based investment opportunities in accordance with its internal investment policies. The Company currently holds an investment portfolio consisting of debentures, mineral exploration properties in Quebec, and owns 100% of Capitalight Research Inc., which operates a subscription research business.

For further information, please contact

Brian Bosse
CEO and Director
P: 866.653.9223

Disclaimer for Forward‐Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forwardlooking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation that are not historical facts. Forwardlooking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forwardlooking statements. Forwardlooking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the debentures; (ii) the mineral exploration properties; and (iii) the operations of Capitalight Research Inc. Forwardlooking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forwardlooking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic and social uncertainties; litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; and other risks outside of the Company's control. Additional risk factors are included in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forwardlooking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except as required by applicable laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forwardlooking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE: IC Capitalight Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/629840/IC-Capitalight-Announces-Shares-for-Debt-Settlement-and-Grant-of-Long-Term-Incentives

Latest Stories

  • Maple Leafs acquire Alex Galchenyuk in trade with Hurricanes

    The Toronto Maple Leafs have been long-rumoured to be in the market for a depth forward, and have now acquired one.

  • Police investigating death of former Bucs, Chargers receiver Vincent Jackson

    A housekeeper found Jackson's body in his hotel room Monday morning. He was 38 years old.

  • Stars-Predators game postponed at request of Dallas mayor

    A snowstorm pounded the area on Monday, causing chaos and major power outages across the region.

  • Blake Griffin seeking to join contender as Pistons continue rebuild

    Griffin has two years left on a deal he signed with the Clippers before being traded to Detroit in 2017.

  • Report: 3-point contest, skills challenge to take place before NBA All-Star Game

    Though the league is moving forward with the All-Star Game, many in the NBA aren't happy with the decision.

  • ESPN responds after backlash at Dana White for calling reporter Ariel Helwani a 'douche'

    ESPN responded amid pressure from its talent after White insulted Helwani over his response to the Gina Carano controversy.

  • Andre Drummond addresses obvious needs, but finding a deal for Raptors is difficult

    The Raptors could clearly use Andre Drummond, even if finding a workable trade is difficult.

  • Will the IOC finally take a stand against China's human rights violations?

    Beijing 2022 presents the IOC with yet another chance to do the right thing. History doesn't suggest it will take it.

  • LeBron James had invitations from Cowboys and Seahawks to try out: 'I would have made the team'

    LeBron James thinks he could have made it on an NFL roster.

  • What to watch: UEFA Champions League, EPL, Serie A live streams for week of Feb. 16

    It's an exciting week ahead with the start of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, and Premier League and Serie A action. Here's what you need to know.

  • Fantasy Hockey: Jordan Staal highlights this week's must-add players

    There are several quality players available who would certainly improve your fantasy hockey lineup this week.

  • Michael Jordan donates $10 million to open two medical clinics in North Carolina

    Michael Jordan believes "everyone should have access to to quality healthcare."

  • NHL Podcast: Net upgrade must be Ron Hextall's top priority

    New Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Ron Hextall has one main objective to take advantage of the team’s closing competitive window: improve the situation in goal.

  • What we miss most about Raptors games in Toronto

    Scotiabank Arena provides a truly unique home court advantage for the Toronto Raptors, and these are some of the things we miss about games in Toronto.

  • Predators-Stars postponed at city request, extreme weather

    DALLAS — The Dallas Stars postponed their home game Monday night against the Nashville Predators after a request from city officials not to play because of the impact extreme winter weather had on the area. With significant power outages in North Texas and throughout the state, the NHL said the decision to postpone the game was made by the teams, on-ice officials and the league upon the advice of Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson. The NHL didn't announce the postponement until about a half-hour before the scheduled start of the game. There was power at the American Airlines Center at the time. The game was set to be the fifth of the Stars' season-long eight-game homestand. No makeup date was announced. The teams were already set to play at the AAC on Tuesday night, and it wasn't immediately clear if that game could also be impacted. Texas was dealing with unusually snowy conditions and bitterly cold temperatures — with wind chills below 0 degrees Fahrenheit — as part of a widespread winter storm. The state's overwhelmed power grid began imposing blackouts that are typically only seen during 100-degree summer days. ___ More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Wizards meet John Wall with tribute video in return to Washington

    John Wall recently said he thought he deserved better treatment from the Wizards before his trade to the Rockets.

  • Maple Leafs acquire Alex Galchenyuk from Carolina Hurricanes

    TORONTO — Alex Galchenyuk has a new home for the second time in just over 48 hours. The Toronto Maple Leafs acquired the winger from the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday in a deal that saw forward Egor Korshkov and defenceman David Warsofsky head the other way. Galchenyuk, 27, appeared in eight games with the Ottawa Senators this season after signing a one-year contract for just over US$1 million in free agency, registering one goal before he was shipped to Carolina along with centre Cedric Paquette for winger Ryan Dzingel on Saturday. In 557 regular-season NHL games with the Montreal Canadiens, Arizona Coyotes, Pittsburgh Penguins, Minnesota Wild and Senators, Galchenyuk has 136 goals and 321 points. The third overall pick by Montreal in the 2012 NHL draft, who has added four goals and nine assists in 32 playoff contests, is joining his sixth organization since the 2018-19 season. Galchenyuk , who cleared waivers prior to Monday's trade, never left Canada following Carolina's original swap with Ottawa, meaning he won't need to quarantine for two weeks before joining the Leafs, the team's taxi squad or the AHL's Toronto Marlies. Korshkov has 16 goals and 31 points in 53 games with Lokomotiv Yaroslavl of the KHL in 2020-21. The 24-year-old, who was selected by the Leafs with the 31st pick in 2016 and signed with the team in May 2019, scored in his only NHL game on Feb. 16, 2020. Warsofsky, 30, has 11 points (two goals, nine assists) in 55 career NHL games with Boston, Pittsburgh, New Jersey and Colorado. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • Betting: Will Dustin Johnson win at Genesis Invitational?

    Minty Bets is joined by Jay Busbee to give his top picks for the upcoming Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club.

  • Duke freshman Jalen Johnson opts out of rest of season, will declare for NBA draft

    Duke has just six games left on its regular season schedule.

  • Kuemper shines as Coyotes beat Blues 1-0 in Game 7

    GLENDALE, Ariz. — Darcy Kuemper stopped 24 shots, Clayton Keller scored and the Arizona Coyotes closed out their seven-game series against the St. Louis Blues with a 1-0 win Monday. The shifting dynamics of playing hockey in a pandemic led to the Blues and Coyotes playing seven straight games against each other, a first in NHL or NBA regular-season history. The teams split the first six games, and the Coyotes were at their shutdown best in Game 7. Keller scored in the second period. Kuemper, making his fifth start in the series, earned his first shutout this season and No. 19 for his career. Jordan Binnington had 18 saves for the Blues. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press