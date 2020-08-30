Ibrahimovic says 'everything is sorted' for Milan stay

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has declared "everything is sorted" for him to stay at Milan for the new season.

The long-running saga surrounding the former Sweden international's future appears to be over, with Milan tweeting a video accompanied by a message saying Ibrahimovic "is back".

"Finally, everything is sorted out and I could come back to where I feel at home," said the 38-year-old.

"Now, it's time to work hard and push on. We need to work.

"As I've said, I'm not here to be a mascot, I'm here to get results and help the team, the coach and the club to get AC Milan back to where it belongs.

"We did very well over the last six months but we didn't win anything. This season, I'm here from the start, so we need to continue the good we've done, working hard and making sacrifices to achieve our objectives.

"Hi to all the fans, I hope you can return to the stadium as soon as possible to help us because the team needs all the fans. Let's get San Siro jumping together!"

Ibrahimovic was expected to remain at San Siro having made a considerable impact since rejoining in January, scoring 11 goals in 20 appearances in the second half of the 2019-20 campaign.

He had previously given an indication over his intentions on social media too, tweeting out a picture of him in action for Milan – with a shirt doctored to have the number 11 on the back, rather than 21 – as he wrote: "Like I said I'm just warming up @acmilan".

Ibrahimovic spent two years with Milan earlier in his distinguished career, a stint that included securing the Serie A title in 2011.

He moved on to Paris Saint-Germain the following year and then had spells with Manchester United and LA Galaxy before opting to return to Italy.

Ibrahimovic's decision to continue at Milan is a boost for head coach Stefano Pioli, who signed a contract extension in July following a strong finish to the season.