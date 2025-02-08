Ibrahimovic lifts lid on Milan’s ‘big investment’ for Gimenez and Conceicao’s demanding nature

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has once again spoken about why the club decided to sign Santiago Gimenez, and also commented on Sergio Conceicao’s demanding nature.

Milan return to league action at the Stadio Carlo Castellani hoping to follow up on Wednesday’s win over Roma in midweek, in which Tammy Abraham scored a brace then one new signing in Santiago Gimenez set up another in Joao Felix.

Sergio Conceicao has named a bit of a surprise team at least based on the reports leading up to the game, with both Christian Pulisic and Rafael Leao rested in favour of Yunus Musah and Alex Jimenez. Felix and Abraham start alongside each other up front.

Ibrahimovic spoke to Sky just before kick-off at the Stadio Carlo Castellani to once again react to the winter business that the club managed to do and what must now follow, with MilanNews relaying his comments.

This is the classic match you can’t afford to drop points in…

“Today the result is very important, as in all matches. We have to win and move up the table, it’s fundamental.”

How do you convince players as a coach that they must do both phases when they have so much talent? When you played you didn’t do much defensive phase…

“It depends on the type of coach you have. If you don’t run for him he’ll put you on the bench. Modern football is like that now. You have different characters among the players and you have to get the best out of them.

“It’s not the individual that counts but the collective. If the coach asks for something you have to follow him. The best attack is the best defence. It’s part of the game, defending and attacking.”

Do you really consider Gimenez as being like Ibrahimovic? What impressed you the most?

“We believe in him a lot and that’s why we’ve made a big investment in him. We have to make him grow and feel good. He’s strong in the box and he’s good at scoring goals. He also helps with assists, not just goals.

“He has room for growth. The important thing is that he’s well, as a foreigner coming to Italy is not easy. But it’s our responsibility to make him feel good and make him think only about football.”