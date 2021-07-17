IBPS releases RRB preliminary admit card at ibps.in; check direct link here

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the Regional Rural Banks (RRB) preliminary admit card for the recruitment of Officer Scale 1 examination.

Candidates appearing for the IBPS RRB preliminary exam can check their hall tickets at the official website - ibps.in.

Meanwhile, a link to download the admit card will be made available for applicants on the official website from 17 July to 7 August. The IBPS RRB preliminary exam is scheduled to be conducted from 1 to 7 August.

The institute has increased the number of vacancies for candidates appearing for IBPS RRB Scale I examination. The vacancies have been increased from 4,257 to 4,716 posts for officers' scale I.

Official notification for IBPS RRB: ibps.in/wp-content/uploads/RRB-CRP-Off-Scale-I-IH-X-EN-Pre.pdf

Steps to download the IBPS RRB Prelims Admit Card 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website of IBPS >Step 2: Click on IBPS RRB Prelims Admit Card 2021 link >Step 3: Submit your login details >Step 4: Admit cards will be displayed on the screen >Step 5: Applicants are advised to check the admit card properly before downloading it >Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the same for further need or reference

Check direct link here: ibpsonline.ibps.in/rrbxas1may21/cloea_jul21/login.php?appid=b45d8afda0f495ff5812735e27958fda

The IBPS RRB preliminary examination will consist of objective type multiple choice questions. In the objective type test, 40 questions will come from the reasoning section and 40 more will be asked from quantitative aptitude, while the duration of the exam is 45 minutes.

It is advisable for all candidates to carry a printed copy of the admit card and a valid ID proof along with them to the exam center.

As per the notification, applicants who succeed in the IBPS RRB preliminary exam will then have to appear for the IBPS RRB mains examination which will be held in September 2021. Following that selected candidates will also have to go through an interview round.

