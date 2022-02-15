IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) Announces Latest Episode of Stock2Me Podcast Featuring Return of FuelPositive Corp. CEO Ian Clifford

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWireIBN (InvestorBrandNetwork), a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The Stock2Me Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.

The Stock2Me Podcast features a fascinating array of companies and individuals, many of whom are actively revolutionizing age-old business practices within their respective markets. Stock2Me’s latest podcast features the return of Ian Clifford, CEO of FuelPositive Corp. (TSX.V: NHHH) (OTCQB: NHHHF), a growth stage company committed to providing commercially viable and sustainable “cradle to cradle” clean technology solutions, including green ammonia (NH3), for use across a broad spectrum of industries and applications.

Throughout the interview, Clifford discussed FuelPositive’s rapid development throughout 2021 and early in 2022 as it works to change the landscape surrounding ammonia production, with a focus on sustainability.

“2021 was a kick-off year for us. It was incredible the amount of growth that we were able to attain during the year,” Clifford said. “If you go back to January 2021, we formally became FuelPositive. A couple of months later, we acquired our core technology, which of course is a modular and scalable green ammonia production technology. We’re now right in the process of initial commercialization of demonstration systems… Our focus is very much on looking at technologies that are ready to commercialize today. We’re building now as we speak upon our core technology with add-on and very accretive intellectual property that is improving dramatically upon our core systems.”

“The ‘cradle to cradle’ aspect of what we’re looking at is really kind of taking seriously a lifecycle assessment of what it is that we do,” he continued. “How do we create the most efficient and environmentally neutral or environmentally positive systems that we possibly can? That’s a real mission and attitude of the company as a whole… We are looking at scalable and modular systems for producing green ammonia which are dramatically different than the way that ammonia is produced today, which is in massive refineries around the world… with a huge carbon footprint. Our business model is really diametrically opposed to that old, historic, unsustainable way of producing ammonia.”

“From an investor’s perspective, it’s really important to know that we’re extremely well financed. We raised over $15 million throughout 2021… We’ve got a great financial foundation for what we’re doing today,” Clifford explained. “With any small company – any company that is pre-revenue – it’s so important to have the necessary dollars in the bank to execute on your business plan. That’s been a big focus for us through 2021 and going into 2022. We have everything in place now from a financial and capital basis to build our initial systems, to get them out into the field for demonstration purposes and to prove out everything we announced in our November press release and associated webinar, which I really suggest people take a look at.”

Join IBN’s Stuart Smith and Ian Clifford, CEO of FuelPositive Corp. (TSX.V: NHHH) (OTCQB: NHHHF), as they explore the viability of FuelPositive’s green ammonia systems, particularly for those in the agriculture industry looking to capitalize on the benefits of energy and fertilizer independence.

To hear the whole podcast and subscribe for future episodes, visit https://podcast.stock2me.com.

The latest installment of The Stock2Me Podcast continues to reinforce IBN’s commitment to the expansion of its robust network of brands, client partners, followers and the growing IBN Podcast Series. For more than 15 years, IBN has leveraged this commitment to provide unparalleled distribution and corporate messaging solutions to 500+ public and private companies.

To learn more about IBN’s achievements and milestones via a visual timeline, visit https://IBN.fm/TimeLine

About FuelPositive Corp.

FuelPositive Corp. is a Canadian growth-stage technology company committed to providing commercially viable and sustainable “cradle to cradle” clean technology solutions, including green ammonia (NH3), for use across a broad spectrum of industries and applications. By focusing on technologies that are clean and economically advantageous/realizable, the company aims to change the course of climate change through practical solutions that can be implemented now. The company’s core technology, a modular and scalable green ammonia system, takes air, water and sustainable electricity and synthesizes it into a non-polluting chemical for multiple applications, including fertilizer for farming, fuel for internal combustion engines and a solution for grid storage. Green ammonia is being considered as a replacement for fossil fuels and as a key enabler of the hydrogen economy. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.FuelPositive.com

About IBN

IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) and its affiliate brands, IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) a total news coverage solution.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications

IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com
310.299.1717 Office
Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com


