IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) Announces Latest Episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast featuring Chase Edgelow, CEO of EverGen Infrastructure Corp.

·5 min read
LOS ANGELES, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWireIBN (InvestorBrandNetwork), a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.

The Bell2Bell Podcast delivers informative updates and exclusive interviews with executives operating in fast-moving industries. Bell2Bell’s latest podcast features Chase Edgelow, Co-Founder and CEO of EverGen Infrastructure Corp. (TSX.V: EVGN) (OTCQB: EVGIF), Canada’s renewable natural gas infrastructure platform.

Throughout the interview, Edgelow discussed EverGen’s business model and operating markets.

“We are a renewable natural gas energy company. We’re a developer, owner and operator of projects that take organic waste and convert that organic waste into renewable energy in the form of renewable natural gas (RNG),” Edgelow said. “There are a number of Canadian utilities that are hungry for renewable content… In British Columbia, where we’re headquartered, FortisBC is leading the charge with that. They offer 20-year contracted offtakes to companies like ours to supply them with green energy, which provides a certainty for our business. Our business is then going out and building facilities that will take organic waste and convert it into RNG.”

“We’re a young company, but we’re establishing ourselves very quickly as one of the leaders in the space – especially in Canada,” he continued. “We’re solving the problem of organic waste and what municipalities and commercial organizations are doing with it. There’s no better alternative than to use that waste as a source of renewable or sustainable energy. That was a labor of love for all of us. My co-founder, Mischa Zajtmann, and our entire operating team have done just a tremendous job compiling assets and a real strategic pipeline of growth for our company. We’re really excited about replicating the success that we’ve had in British Columbia across Canada with a very similar model.”

Edgelow then discussed his background leading up to co-founding EverGen in 2020.

“I come from an infrastructure background. I spent just over a decade at Macquarie Group, one of the largest infrastructure asset managers… There, I had an emphasis on finding assets that we could acquire or companies we could partner with where there was long-term contracted cash flow. In this environment, that stability of earnings is something that is highly sought-after,” Edgelow added. “[My co-founder and I] really wanted to find an opportunity to replicate some of that success in our own business, so we came up with EverGen. The business model is very similar to some of the large independent power producers in Canada that have portfolios of wind and solar projects. They’re de-risked and some of the largest companies in Canada today, and we’re trying to do the same thing on the gas side.”

Join IBN’s Stuart Smith and Chase Edgelow, Co-Founder and CEO of EverGen Infrastructure Corp. (TSX.V: EVGN) (OTCQB: EVGIF), to learn more about EverGen’s management team, as well as its operational goals for the balance of 2022 and beyond.

To hear the episode and subscribe for future podcasts, visit https://podcast.bell2bell.com.

The latest installment of The Bell2Bell Podcast continues to reinforce IBN’s commitment to the expansion of its robust network of brands, client partners, followers and the growing IBN Podcast Series. For more than 15 years, IBN has leveraged this commitment to provide unparalleled distribution and corporate messaging solutions to 500+ public and private companies.

To learn more about IBN’s achievements and milestones via a visual timeline, visit: https://IBN.fm/TimeLine

About EverGen Infrastructure Corp.

EverGen, Canada’s renewable natural gas infrastructure platform, is combating climate change and helping communities contribute to a sustainable future, starting on the West Coast. EverGen is an established independent renewable energy producer which acquires, develops, builds, owns and operates a portfolio of renewable natural gas, waste to energy, and related infrastructure projects. EverGen is focused on British Columbia, with continued growth expected across other regions in North America.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.evergeninfra.com

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) and its Investor Brand Platform, IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications

IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com
310.299.1717 Office
Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com


    EDMONTON — It was not the Edmonton Oilers’ finest hour, but a big loss to their Battle of Alberta archrivals might have been instrumental to their playoff push. The Calgary Flames pumped nine goals past the Oilers, in what could have been Edmonton’s most embarrassing outing of the season, when the teams last met on March 26. Yet the Oilers went on a 13-2-1 tear after that game to close the regular season, and then rallied to beat the Kings in seven games in the first round of the playoffs. The C