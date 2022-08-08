IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) Announces Latest Episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast Featuring Dr. Faz Chowdhury, CEO of Nemaura Medical Inc.

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork), a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.



The Bell2Bell Podcast delivers informative updates and exclusive interviews with executives operating in fast-moving industries. Bell2Bell’s latest podcast features Dr. Faz Chowdhury, Chairman and CEO of Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD), a medical technology company developing and commercializing affordable diagnostic and digital tools for chronic disease management.

Throughout the interview, Chowdhury provided an introduction to Nemaura Medical and discussed its business model.

“Nemaura Medical was founded just over a decade back, and, over that period of time, we’ve been focused on developing a body-worn sensor designed for both consumer and medical applications in the diabetes space,” Chowdhury said. “We use the sensor to look at insight you otherwise could not gauge just by using existing technologies – taking a drop of blood and putting it on a strip, for example. … It has taken us a good part of the 10 years to develop the technical aspects of the product, get the clinical studies done and get regulatory approvals in Europe. Now, we are already commercializing product in the U.K., and we are looking at launching in other places in Europe and then into the U.S.”

“If you look at the market, there are something like half a billion people around the world with diabetes. For the U.K. market, we have around 4 million people [with diabetes]; in the U.S., you have about 30 million people,” he continued. “Our focus at the moment has been entirely on the U.K. market, because the product is approved in Europe. We’ve been working with our licensee to supply sensors. Their first order was for a couple hundred thousand sensors and a few thousand devices, with rolling forecasts of up to another couple million sensors over the coming two years. However, in the U.K., that doesn’t include a second route to market.”

“There are a number of medications that are supplied to people with type II diabetes with a view to helping them improve control over their sugar levels. The issue is that … if they’ve got no way of really measuring the benefit, you’ve got no idea of what the outcome really is,” Chowdhury added. “In this case, we have a license agreement whereby our licensee will actually be supplying the sensors free of charge with those medicines – and those medicines are reimbursed. … There are over 2 million prescriptions written every month in the U.K. and Germany alone. … The number of devices and sensors and, therefore, the revenue projections are quite significant. We are expecting to get into that second strand of commercialization with the combination of the sensor and the drug by the end of the year.”

About Nemaura Medical Inc.

Nemaura Medical Inc. is a medical technology company developing and commercializing non-invasive wearable diagnostic devices. The company is currently commercializing sugarBEAT® and proBEAT™.

sugarBEAT®, a CE mark-approved Class IIb medical device, is a non-invasive and flexible continuous glucose monitor (CGM) providing actionable insights derived from real time glucose measurements and daily glucose trend data, which may help people with diabetes and pre-diabetes to better manage, reverse and prevent the onset of diabetes. Nemaura has submitted a PMA (Premarket Approval Application) for sugarBEAT® to the U.S. FDA.

proBEAT™ combines non-invasive glucose data processed using artificial intelligence and a digital health care subscription service in the U.S. as a general wellness product as part of its BEAT® diabetes program that is currently undergoing pilot studies.

Additionally, Nemaura has launched a beta trial of Miboko, a metabolic health and well-being program using a non-invasive glucose sensor along with an AI mobile application that helps a user understand how certain foods and lifestyle habits can impact one’s overall metabolic health and well-being.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.NemauraMedical.com.

