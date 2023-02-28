IBN Collaborates with Marigold Marketing and PR on Three Upcoming Marquee Events

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting companies to the investment community through 50+ brands, today announced its collaboration with Marigold Marketing & PR, an award-winning Canadian cannabis marketing and public relations firm for licensed producers and national brands with a portfolio of cannabis-industry related events and conferences.

IBN will be serving as the official media partner for three marquee events – CannExpo, Canada’s largest cannabis consumer show; MarigoldLIVE: International Women's Day Networking Event, a conference dedicated to promoting and engaging with women in the emerging psychedelic and cannabis industries; and B-Week, a collection of events dedicated to tireless budtenders who put the products in the hands of customers.

CannabisNewsWire (“CNW”), a specialized communications platform for the cannabis sector and one of the 50+ brands part of IBN, is joining as the official newswire for the upcoming events. The Enercare Centre Exhibition Place, Toronto, on March 24–26 will host CannExpo, the MarigoldLIVE: International Women's Day Networking Event will be a fully virtual conference on March 8, and B-Week will take place in a virtual setting on March 20-26.

Marigold PR is a globally renowned leader in cannabis industry branding, social outreach, promotion and public relations. The team manages a portfolio of conferences, including consumer shows, networking events for women entrepreneurs in the sector and community-building exercises for Canadian budtenders.

Known for featuring marquee partners, illustrious thought leaders and energetic participants in an environment crafted to optimize business efficiency in a friendly atmosphere, Marigold conferences enable access to cutting-edge technologies, drive lasting relationships with industry peers and sharpen the competitive edge of market participants.

“IBN and CannabisNewsWire have been instrumental in optimizing our social networking efforts and media outreach. As our upcoming events are designed to be a force for positive change in this space and continue building a robust community across Canada, IBN and CannabisNewsWire are well positioned to generate further interest among ever-widening markets,” said Bridget Hoffer, co-founder and CSO, Marigold PR. “We are very pleased to be collaborating with their teams once again and know our sponsors, partners and speakers will benefit from the enhanced visibility.”

“Marigold is a well-known market leader in social outreach expertise, public relations strategy, brand messaging and conference production in Canada. Their approach in the cannabis and psychedelics space has proved to be very effective. Focusing on consumers, budtenders and the development of women entrepreneurs is showing dividends in building a truly robust ecosystem,” said Jonathan Keim, Director of Communications of IBN. “We are excited to continue collaborating with Marigold PR in their endeavors.”

CannExpo (Toronto, March 24–26)

Canada’s largest cannabis consumer show will bring together consumers, budtenders, retail store owners, industry newcomers and the "canna-curious,” while hosting a mega-exhibition by industry leaders, including OCS, Mera Cannabis, White Rabbit Naturals, Slowride Bakery, Peak Pharm Labs and many more. CannExpo attendees will have access to the freshest products and services, while getting a close-up view of the latest technological innovation in the space.

The three-day conference will include presentations from industry leaders on wide-ranging issues affecting the cannabis sector.

CannExpo will also host the “So You Think You Can Cook Cannabis Competition” to crown the best infused baker, mixologist or chef, and be judged by illustrious personalities such as Vance Michel (Aka Chef Vito Blaze); Nadia Rehman, The Ganja Mama; and Chef Jordan Wagman.

The event would also showcase the much-anticipated “Cannabis Community & Influencer Awards,” and a special gathering arranged by Tether, a community that activates budtenders and cannabis retailers.

MarigoldLIVE: International Women’s Day (Virtual, March 8)

Following the success of earlier editions, Marigold invites everyone to attend the 4th annual Women's Day networking event. This world-class event is primed to accelerate deeply meaningful business connections among the dynamic demographic of women founders and industry executives in the psychedelic and cannabis industries.

Marigold has created thought-leadership opportunities for over 350 women and has attracted thousands of event attendees since 2016.

Attendees will relish insightful sessions with inspirational speakers, including “Spotlight on Mental Health in the Ukraine,” with Dr. Olga Chernoloz; and “Thought leadership for Women Panel,” featuring Haley Nagasaki, Annaleise Kiebler, Sherry Boodram and Dr. Amanda Reiman.

Attendees will split into speed-networking breakout rooms, to build rapport with industry peers, support invaluable knowledge exchange and explore fresh avenues for collaboration.

B-Week 2023 (Virtual, March 20-26)

Marigold’s B-Week is a special platform dedicated to those who make it all finally happen: the budtenders.

Unfortunately, despite so many fine actors immersed within this thrilling sector, budtenders are often overshadowed and do not receive their due. B-Week is changing that!

As the face of the sector and dealing directly with consumers, budtenders are essential in connecting the right products to each consumer and are a crucial source of sales, feedback and education for the entire supply chain. B-Week 2023 invites this passionate group to build a whole new Canada-wide community platform through virtual and safe events.

To learn more about Marigold and the upcoming events, visit https://marigoldpr.com/

About IBN 

IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 17+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) and its affiliate brands, IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire (“IW”) to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) a total news coverage solution.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Corporate Communications
IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com
310.299.1717 Office
Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com 


