IBN Announces ‘Test. Optimize. Scale.’ Interview with BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. CEO Amir Reichman Discussing De-Risked Development Pipeline and Strategic Partnerships with Premier European Research Institutes

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)
·5 min read
InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)
InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

LOS ANGELES, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- IBN, a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities, today announces that Amir Reichman, CEO of biotechnology company BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: BVXV), recently appeared on the popular Test. Optimize. Scale., a podcast series featuring industry leaders and pioneers sharing insights and experiences of growing their businesses to scale.

The broadcast, hosted by Jason Fishman, SVP Digital Strategy for Digital Niche Agency, is available for on-demand listening on Test. Optimize. Scale.

To begin the interview, Reichman discussed his professional journey leading up to joining BiondVax in 2021.

“My first encounter with entrepreneurship was when I graduated with my bachelor’s degree. I was looking for an interesting project to work on, and one of the pharmacology professors I worked with introduced me to a very interesting patent for drug delivery across the skin – transdermal delivery – for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease,” Reichman said. “I suggested that I’d build the prototype of this machine for my graduate project… and won first prize at the university. With the prize money, I created a nice poster and sent it to a conference in New York… My poster won first prize for young scientists at the conference, and we got a $1 million grant from the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research to develop this invention.”

“I continued with the project throughout my master’s as the first employee of a small company that we started called NeuroDerm. This company grew quite rapidly, and we sold it in 2017 to Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma for $1.1 billion in cash. That was a very nice start to my career as an entrepreneur… I didn’t stay with NeuroDerm until the exit. I left in 2009 when I got a scholarship to study at the Wharton Business School… Upon graduating from the MBA, I worked in the United States with Novartis Vaccines and Diagnostics in R&D, then with the global supply chain organization as the Global Head of Value Chain Management… In 2015, our company was acquired by GSK Vaccines in Belgium… where I worked in global roles such as engineering and supply chain.”

“In 2020, we decided it was time to return to Israel… A week later, a board member from BiondVax called me… They had a company with a super team that knew how to develop drugs from zero to 100 and manage budget… They had massive labs and facilities… However, they had $2.5 million in the bank and the IP [for its universal influenza vaccine] had basically flopped [in a phase III trial] … It was an excellent opportunity… to in-license a new technology to the company. It becomes a new company in a very early stage, but with a massive edge over others. The team is super experienced in running trials… the capacity and capabilities are there. If we raise enough money with a nice business plan, we can in-license a technology and have a good start.”

Throughout the interview, Reichman continued to discuss his journey with BiondVax, which is now developing a de-risked pipeline of diversified and commercially viable products and platforms beginning with an innovative nanosized antibody (NanoAb) pipeline in licensed from the Max Planck Society.

Learn more by listening to the full interview at Test. Optimize. Scale.

About BiondVax

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative immunotherapeutic products primarily for the treatment of infectious and autoimmune diseases. Since its inception, the company has executed eight clinical trials including a seven country, 12,400 participant Phase 3 trial of its prior vaccine candidate and has built a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility for biopharmaceutical products. With highly experienced pharmaceutical industry leadership, BiondVax is aiming to develop a pipeline of diversified and commercially viable products and platforms beginning with an innovative nanosized antibody (NanoAb) pipeline. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.BiondVax.com.

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 17+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP), IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications

IBN
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com
310.299.1717 Office
Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com


Latest Stories

  • Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi banned from Indian stock market

    India's market regulator says they were involved in share price manipulation.

  • 1 Valuable Dividend Stock (With an 8.2% Yield) I’m Buying Right Now

    This dividend stock is one I discuss a lot, and for good reason, with plenty of value for both short- and long-term investors on the TSX today. The post 1 Valuable Dividend Stock (With an 8.2% Yield) I’m Buying Right Now appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • 1 Oversold Dividend Stock (With a 7% Yield) I’d Buy Today

    Income-seeking investors can consider buying shares of Freehold Royalties, a company that pays a monthly dividend with a yield of 6.9%. The post 1 Oversold Dividend Stock (With a 7% Yield) I’d Buy Today appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Create Stable Passive Income for Life With This 6.41% Dividend Stock

    If this dividend stock reaches 52-week highs and continues on, you could get a steal today on passive income that lasts forever! The post Create Stable Passive Income for Life With This 6.41% Dividend Stock appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • TFSA: Invest in These 2 Stocks for a Legit Chance at $1 Million

    Growth stocks such as CrowdStrike should be part of your TFSA portfolio, as they can potentially generate game-changing returns. The post TFSA: Invest in These 2 Stocks for a Legit Chance at $1 Million appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Millennial Investors: Buy This Dividend Stock for Early Retirement

    Millennials have a lot to worry about right now, but don't let retirement get away from you! Keep putting cash aside in a dividend stock like this instead. The post Millennial Investors: Buy This Dividend Stock for Early Retirement appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now if You Want to Retire in 20 Years

    If you want to retire in the next 20 years, set it and forget it with these three dividend stocks that offer value and income! The post 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now if You Want to Retire in 20 Years appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Bank of Canada to hold rates steady in 2023, budget watchdog says

    The Bank of Canada will hold its key policy rate at the current level of 4.5% until the end of this year and will start cutting rates in January 2024, Canada's independent budgetary watchdog forecast on Thursday. The central bank has raised rates at a record pace over the past year to tame inflation that hit a four-decade high of 8.1% in June. After its last hike in January, the Bank of Canada became the first major central bank fighting global inflation to say it would likely "pause" further moves as long as prices continue to come down as it has forecast.

  • Better Buy: BCE Stock or TELUS Stock?

    BCE stock and TELUS stock are both blue-chip stocks for dividend income. One is a slightly better buy. Here's why! The post Better Buy: BCE Stock or TELUS Stock? appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • A 'perfect storm' of recession, debt, and out-of-control inflation is coming for markets this year, 'Dr. Doom' Nouriel Roubini says

    "Now we're facing the perfect storm: inflation, stagflation, recession, and a potential debt crisis," Wall Street's "Dr. Doom" economist said.

  • FTX Has ‘Massive Shortfall’ in Assets, Say Bankruptcy Lawyers

    So far, $2.2 billion in assets have been identified in the wallets of accounts associated with FTX.com, of which only $694 million are in the most liquid assets.

  • Canadian Natural Resources' Q4 profit down from year ago; extreme cold affects output

    CALGARY — Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.'s profits took a hit in the fourth quarter of 2022 as extreme winter weather forced the oilsands giant to reduce production. The Calgary-based company reported Thursday that it earned $1.52 billion or $1.36 per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31, down from $2.53 billion or $2.14 per diluted share in the last three months of 2021. The profit missed the market's expectations, as the average analyst estimate had been for a profit of $2.27 per share

  • Should You Buy CNQ Stock After its Q4 2022 Earnings?

    CNQ stock has returned 15% in the last 12 months, underperforming its peers. The post Should You Buy CNQ Stock After its Q4 2022 Earnings? appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Interest rates have skyrocketed. So why hasn't the rate on your savings account budged?

    As anyone with a mortgage can attest, the cost to borrow money has gotten a lot more expensive this year. Banks were swift to pass on the rate hikes the Bank of Canada implemented as part of its aggressive campaign to tame inflation. Variable rate home loans routinely top five per cent right now, more than twice what they were a year ago. But the same can't be said of savings accounts, which are not paying out much more today than they were a year ago, when the Bank of Canada's lending rate was

  • US stocks face a reckoning as there's no escaping a recession, says top economist David Rosenberg

    Top economist David Rosenberg pointed out that the US economy is already facing an earnings recession that the stock market hasn't woken up to yet.

  • Canadian $ forecasts stay upbeat as analysts eye global recovery: Reuters poll

    Analysts are sticking to their forecasts for a stronger Canadian dollar over the coming year, expecting an improved global economy and less central bank uncertainty that would boost the commodity-linked currency, a Reuters poll showed on Friday. The loonie has weakened about 8% since March 2022 as aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and other major central banks to tackle inflation cooled prospects for the global economy this year. According to the median forecast of more than 30 currency analysts in the March poll, the Canadian dollar will strengthen 1.5% to 1.34 per U.S. dollar, or 72.63 U.S. cents, in three months' time, matching last month's forecast.

  • Used Car Market: Who Are the Biggest Winners and Losers as Prices Drop?

    With the price of food continuing to rise, at least consumers are seeing relief in one spending category: The price of used cars is dropping in line with rising interest rates and decreased consumer...

  • 3 Growth Stocks on the Move — and I’d Still Buy Them Hand Over Fist

    These growth stocks may be doing better than practically any others, but they're still a deal I would consider buying on the TSX today. The post 3 Growth Stocks on the Move — and I’d Still Buy Them Hand Over Fist appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Toronto home prices rise in February, down 17.9% year-over-year

    Home prices in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) tracked the seasonal trend by rising in February from January but were down sharply on an annual basis as borrowing costs climbed, Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB) data showed on Friday. The Bank of Canada has increased its benchmark interest rate by 425 basis points since March 2022 to a 15-year high of 4.50%.

  • Got $2,500? 2 Top TSX Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for a Lifetime

    Rely on these TSX stocks to generate multi-fold returns in the long term. The post Got $2,500? 2 Top TSX Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for a Lifetime appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.