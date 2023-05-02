IBN Announces Latest Episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast featuring Martin Kostuik, CEO of Battery Mineral Resources Corp.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2023 / (Via IBN) IBN, a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.

The Bell2Bell Podcast delivers informative updates and exclusive interviews with executives operating in fast-moving industries. Bell2Bell's latest podcast features Martin Kostuik, CEO and Director of Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSX.V:BMR)(OTCQB:BTRMF), a battery minerals company providing shareholders exposure to the global mega-trend of electrification while being focused on growth through cash-flow, exploration and acquisitions in favorable mining jurisdictions.

To begin the interview, Kostuik provided an introduction to the company's business model and operating markets.

"Battery Mineral Resources is a development-style junior mining company operating in North America and around the world. We have properties that represent the major commodities involved with the energy transition that everybody understands and sees affecting all of our lives all around the world," Kostuik said. "We're very pleased to be able to offer our shareholders exposure to this electrification trend via our commodities, which are cobalt, graphite, lithium and copper."

Kostuik next discussed his professional background and those of the Battery Mineral Resources leadership team.

"I'm a mining engineer who has been in the business basically my whole life. I worked in mines to put myself through university and gave myself as much exposure to the space as I could throughout my career by working in all types of commodities - both in open pit and underground. For the last 10 years, I've been in business development, working with junior companies to bring mines into production," he continued. "We have an amazing team, starting with the board of directors. It's the right size for the type of company we have and features all types of experience amongst our board members - finance, business development, technical expertise, exploration and legal expertise, all the things that you would want to see… Our management team is also made up of very strong people in terms of our exploration and corporate development capabilities."

He then turned his attention to the company's project portfolio.

"The company's genesis was to acquire cobalt assets in northern Ontario. We acquired quite a number of claims, and we're now the largest claimholder of cobalt assets in Canada - in a very historic producing area for cobalt and silver," Kostuik continued. "We've had some great success in terms of the exploration around those claims over the past few years, and we're very proud to have come out with the first new resource of cobalt in Canada in many years, with over a million pounds of cobalt at quite a high grade (about 1.5%). Along the way, we've acquired some very prospective cobalt assets in north Idaho, one of which is proximal to a mine that's being put into production right now… and we have a very early-stage lithium project in Nevada that is proximal to an operating mine - the only operating lithium mine currently in North America."

Join IBN's Stuart Smith and Martin Kostuik, CEO and Director of Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSX.V:BMR)(OTCQB:BTRMF), to learn more about the company's project portfolio, including two former producing graphite mines in South Korea and the 100%-owned Punitaqui copper mine in Chile, which the company intends to put back into production in the very near future from non-dilutive sources of funding.

To hear the episode and subscribe for future podcasts, visit https://podcast.bell2bell.com.

About Battery Mineral Resources Corp.

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. is a battery minerals company providing shareholders exposure to the global mega-trend of electrification while being focused on growth through cash-flow, exploration and acquisitions in favorable mining jurisdictions. Battery Mineral's mission is the discovery, acquisition and development of battery metals (namely cobalt, lithium, graphite and copper), in North America, South America and South Korea, to become a premier and responsible supplier of battery minerals to the electrification marketplace.

BMR is currently pursuing a near-term resumption of operations of the Punitaqui Mining Complex, a past copper-gold producer, in the Coquimbo region of Chile. BMR is the largest mineral claim holder in the historic Gowganda Cobalt-Silver Camp in Ontario, Canada, and continues to pursue a focused program to build on the recently announced, +1-million-pound high-grade cobalt resource at McAra. In addition, Battery Mineral owns 100% of ESI Energy Services Inc. (including ESI's wholly owned USA operating subsidiary, Ozzie's Inc.), a profitable mainline pipeline and renewable energy equipment rental and sales company with operations in Alberta, Canada and Arizona, USA. Battery Mineral Resources is based in Canada.

For more information, visit the company's website at www.bmrcorp.com

