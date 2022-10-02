IBMA celebrates the best of bluegrass at awards ceremony. Here are the winners.

Billy Strings and Béla Fleck emerged with big victories at the 33rd annual IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards Thursday night in Raleigh.

The awards show was held at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in Raleigh as part of the World of Bluegrass week of events. onnie Bowman and Dan Tyminski were hosts.

Strings won Entertainer of the Year for the second consecutive year and Song of the Year for “Red Daisy.”

Fleck won four awards for Album of the Year (“My Bluegrass Heart”), Instrumental Group of the Year, Instrumental Recording of the Year and Banjo Player of the Year.

The ceremony also featured inductions into the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame: instrumentalist/vocalist Norman Blake, recording artist Paul “Moon” Mullins, and singer-songwriter Peter Rowan.

This is the 10th year the IBMA World of Bluegrass, conference and awards have been held in Raleigh. Due to Hurricane Ian, the street festival and concerts were moved indoors.

Here’s who won, with winners’ names in bold.

Entertainer of the Year

Billy Strings

The Del McCoury Band

The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys

Sister Sadie

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Vocal Group of the Year

Balsam Range

Blue Highway

Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

Del McCoury Band

Sister Sadie

Instrumental Group of the Year

Billy Strings

Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper

Béla Fleck’s My Bluegrass Heart

The Travelin’ McCourys

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

New Artist of the Year

Rick Faris

Fireside Collective

Laura Orshaw

Jaelee Roberts

Tray Wellington

Song of the Year

“Blink of an Eye,” Danny Paisley & The Southern Grass.

“Deep River,” Rick Faris

“I’ll Take the Lonesome Every Time,” Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

“Red Daisy,” Billy Strings

“Riding the Chief,” Chris Jones & The Night Drivers

Album of the Year

“Bluegrass Troubadour,“ Danny Paisley & The Southern Grass

“Crooked Tree,” Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

“My Bluegrass Heart,” Béla Fleck

“Never Slow Down,” The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys

“Renewal,” Billy Strings

GOSPEL RECORDING OF THE YEAR

“A Little More Faith in Jesus,” Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

Story continues

“He’s Gettin’ Me Ready,” Darin & Brooke Aldridge with The Oak Ridge Boys

“In the End,” Dale Ann Bradley

“In the Sweet By and By,” Dolly Parton with Carl Jackson, Larry Cordle, Bradley Walker and Jerry Salley

“See You on the Other Side,” Rick Faris featuring Sam Bush

“Traveling the Highway Home,” The Grascals

INSTRUMENTAL RECORDING OF THE YEAR

“EMD,” Scott Vestal – Bluegrass 2022

“Happy Go Lucky,” Doyle Lawson & Alan Bibey

“Ice Bridges,” Billy Strings

“Orange Blossom Breakdown,” Mike Compton

“Vertigo,” Béla Fleck featuring Sam Bush, Stuart Duncan, Edgar Meyer and Bryan Sutton

COLLABORATIVE RECORDING OF THE YEAR

“Blackbird,” Special Consensus with Amanda Smith, Dale Ann Bradley, Rob Ickes and Alison Brown

“East Bound and Down,” The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys featuring Jason Carter & Bronwyn Keith-Hynes

“Honky Tonk Nights,” Del McCoury Band featuring Vince Gill

“In the Sweet By and By,” Dolly Parton with Carl Jackson, Larry Cordle, Bradley Walker and Jerry Salley

“One By One,” Dale Ann Bradley with Danny Paisley

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Greg Blake

Rick Faris

Del McCoury

Danny Paisley

Larry Sparks

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Brooke Aldridge

Dale Ann Bradley

Sierra Hull

Molly Tuttle

Rhonda Vincent

BANJO PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Gena Britt

Béla Fleck

Rob McCoury

Kristin Scott Benson

Scott Vestal

BASS PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Mike Bub

Jason Moore

Missy Raines

Mark Schatz

Vickie Vaughn

FIDDLE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Jason Carter

Michael Cleveland

Stuart Duncan

Bronwyn Keith-Hynes

Deanie Richardson

RESOPHONIC GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Jerry Douglas

Andy Hall

Rob Ickes

Phil Leadbetter

Justin Moses

GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Billy Strings

Trey Hensley

Cody Kilby

Bryan Sutton

Molly Tuttle

MANDOLIN PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Alan Bibey

Jesse Brock

Sam Bush

Sierra Hull

Ronnie McCoury