IBMA celebrates the best of bluegrass at awards ceremony. Here are the winners.
Billy Strings and Béla Fleck emerged with big victories at the 33rd annual IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards Thursday night in Raleigh.
The awards show was held at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in Raleigh as part of the World of Bluegrass week of events. onnie Bowman and Dan Tyminski were hosts.
Strings won Entertainer of the Year for the second consecutive year and Song of the Year for “Red Daisy.”
Fleck won four awards for Album of the Year (“My Bluegrass Heart”), Instrumental Group of the Year, Instrumental Recording of the Year and Banjo Player of the Year.
The ceremony also featured inductions into the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame: instrumentalist/vocalist Norman Blake, recording artist Paul “Moon” Mullins, and singer-songwriter Peter Rowan.
This is the 10th year the IBMA World of Bluegrass, conference and awards have been held in Raleigh. Due to Hurricane Ian, the street festival and concerts were moved indoors.
Here’s who won, with winners’ names in bold.
Entertainer of the Year
Billy Strings
The Del McCoury Band
The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys
Sister Sadie
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
Vocal Group of the Year
Balsam Range
Blue Highway
Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
Del McCoury Band
Sister Sadie
Instrumental Group of the Year
Billy Strings
Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper
Béla Fleck’s My Bluegrass Heart
The Travelin’ McCourys
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
New Artist of the Year
Rick Faris
Fireside Collective
Laura Orshaw
Jaelee Roberts
Tray Wellington
Song of the Year
“Blink of an Eye,” Danny Paisley & The Southern Grass.
“Deep River,” Rick Faris
“I’ll Take the Lonesome Every Time,” Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
“Red Daisy,” Billy Strings
“Riding the Chief,” Chris Jones & The Night Drivers
Album of the Year
“Bluegrass Troubadour,“ Danny Paisley & The Southern Grass
“Crooked Tree,” Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
“My Bluegrass Heart,” Béla Fleck
“Never Slow Down,” The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys
“Renewal,” Billy Strings
GOSPEL RECORDING OF THE YEAR
“A Little More Faith in Jesus,” Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
“He’s Gettin’ Me Ready,” Darin & Brooke Aldridge with The Oak Ridge Boys
“In the End,” Dale Ann Bradley
“In the Sweet By and By,” Dolly Parton with Carl Jackson, Larry Cordle, Bradley Walker and Jerry Salley
“See You on the Other Side,” Rick Faris featuring Sam Bush
“Traveling the Highway Home,” The Grascals
INSTRUMENTAL RECORDING OF THE YEAR
“EMD,” Scott Vestal – Bluegrass 2022
“Happy Go Lucky,” Doyle Lawson & Alan Bibey
“Ice Bridges,” Billy Strings
“Orange Blossom Breakdown,” Mike Compton
“Vertigo,” Béla Fleck featuring Sam Bush, Stuart Duncan, Edgar Meyer and Bryan Sutton
COLLABORATIVE RECORDING OF THE YEAR
“Blackbird,” Special Consensus with Amanda Smith, Dale Ann Bradley, Rob Ickes and Alison Brown
“East Bound and Down,” The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys featuring Jason Carter & Bronwyn Keith-Hynes
“Honky Tonk Nights,” Del McCoury Band featuring Vince Gill
“In the Sweet By and By,” Dolly Parton with Carl Jackson, Larry Cordle, Bradley Walker and Jerry Salley
“One By One,” Dale Ann Bradley with Danny Paisley
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Greg Blake
Rick Faris
Del McCoury
Danny Paisley
Larry Sparks
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Brooke Aldridge
Dale Ann Bradley
Sierra Hull
Molly Tuttle
Rhonda Vincent
BANJO PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Gena Britt
Béla Fleck
Rob McCoury
Kristin Scott Benson
Scott Vestal
BASS PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Mike Bub
Jason Moore
Missy Raines
Mark Schatz
Vickie Vaughn
FIDDLE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Jason Carter
Michael Cleveland
Stuart Duncan
Bronwyn Keith-Hynes
Deanie Richardson
RESOPHONIC GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Jerry Douglas
Andy Hall
Rob Ickes
Phil Leadbetter
Justin Moses
GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Billy Strings
Trey Hensley
Cody Kilby
Bryan Sutton
Molly Tuttle
MANDOLIN PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Alan Bibey
Jesse Brock
Sam Bush
Sierra Hull
Ronnie McCoury