IBM: Water Management Innovation for Underserved Populations

IBM
·1 min read

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2023 / On World Water Day at the 2023 United Nations Water Conference, IBM hosted a side event at the UN headquarters in New York to provide the first formal impact and innovation updates on two on-going projects at the intersection of water and sustainable agriculture in its IBM Sustainability Accelerator is a pro-bono social impact program. The session, "Water Management Innovation for Underserved Populations," included a high-level discussion with leading water innovation experts on the power and importance of partnerships and initiatives such as the Sustainability Accelerator to speed up and scale nonprofit and governmental organization environmental sustainability initiatives supporting vulnerable populations.

Watch the discussion here

IBM, Tuesday, March 28, 2023, Press release picture
IBM, Tuesday, March 28, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from IBM on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: IBM
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/ibm
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: IBM



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/746234/IBM-Water-Management-Innovation-for-Underserved-Populations

Latest Stories

  • California's 'phantom lake' returns with a vengeance, unearthing an ugly history of water

    The 'phantom' Tulare Lake returns

  • A 2nd giant 'hole' has appeared on the sun, and it could send 1.8 million-mph solar winds toward Earth

    The winds, which may trigger auroras, will likely reach our planet on Friday or Saturday, Daniel Verscharen from University College London said.

  • ‘Striking’ pair of carnivorous plants discovered on mountains in Ecuador

    One of the plants was found growing on the bare rock face, photos show.

  • Temperatures plummet as Arctic blast seeps down over the Prairies

    Feeling more like the middle of December than the end of March this week? Welcome to spring on the Prairies

  • ‘Unimaginable heat’: Will this year’s El Nino cause a global warming surge?

    Forecasters have predicted that the El Niño weather cycle will return later this year - and campaigners and observers have warned that it could push the world past crucial climate change barriers.

  • We charged a non-Tesla at a Supercharger. Here's how it went

    We took our long-term 2022 Kia EV6 to a Tesla Supercharger in New York to see what it's like.

  • Tiny horse roaming Outer Banks is first wild foal of 2023, experts say. Take a look

    Fewer than 100 feral horses live on Corolla, experts say.

  • Satellite Imagery Shows Another 'Powerful' Storm System Forming Off US West Coast

    Satellite imagery from March 27 and 28 shows a “powerful” storm system forming off the west coast of the United States, according to the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere (CIRA).In an update, the National Weather Service (NWS) said: “A powerful Pacific storm system will approach the West Coast Monday night with anomalously high Pacific moisture quickly overspreading southern portions of the Pacific Northwest and California… bringing yet another round of heavy coastal/lower elevation rain and mountain snow.”Footage shared by CIRA shows a large storm swirling in a counter-clockwise motion off the west coast of the United States, before making landfall in northern California, Oregon, and southern Washington state. Credit: CIRA/NOAA via Storyful

  • Another powerful bomb cyclone storm on the way for California: Weather updates

    A storm system that was evolving into a bomb cyclone will bring flooding rain, powerful winds and heavy snow to much of California this week.

  • Mississippi tornado's 100-mile trail of destruction in pictures

    Pictures have revealed a trail of havoc more than 100 miles long across Mississippi after a huge tornado hit the state on Friday, killing at least 25 people.

  • B.C.’s latest LNG approval sends mixed messages about commitments to climate and Indigenous Rights

    In Smithers, B.C., Sundays are shift-change days. The grocery store parking lots fill with work trucks bearing bumper stickers that proclaim love for Canadian pipelines. The highway becomes a stream of pickups, their orange safety flags — that tower above the trucks on the worksite for visibility — tucked down for travel. Outside a local hotel, vehicles assigned to a controversial RCMP unit tasked with policing opposition to industrial projects make up a majority of the trucks and SUVs flanking

  • Australian Zoo Successfully Introduces Abandoned Cheetah Cub to Another Mother's Litter

    A cheetah cub born at Monarto Safari Park in South Australia has been successfully introduced into its aunt’s litter after being abandoned by its mother.The single cub was born to seven-year-old Quella in Monarto Safari Park on March 5 but was abandoned shortly thereafter.Zoos SA hospital manager Dianne Hakof said big cats sometimes abandon single cubs due to issues with lactation.“With cheetah cubs, if the mother only has one or two cubs, her ability to have lactation the whole way through that rearing event is diminished so sometimes at about three weeks old (…) the mom’s milk dries up and she can’t feed them anymore,” Hakof said.Luckily, Quella’s sister Qailee was due to give birth to two cubs on March 12. Quella’s cub was hand-reared for eight days with the hope it could join Qailee’s litter.On March 14, shortly after Qailee gave birth to her litter, staff at Zoos SA attempted to join the cubs.Keepers tried to make the foster cub smell like Qailee’s litter by rubbing it with straw and urine from Qailee’s cubs, Zoos SA said.“Within 24 hours she was feeding all three cubs,” Hakof said. “She can now feed all three cubs the whole way until they’re weaned rather than us actually doing any of the hand-rearing.”Zoos SA said they believed the successful introduction of the foster cub was a first in Australasia. The zoo took guidance from White Oak Conservation in the United States, who have previously successfully joined cheetah litters.The cheetah cubs will go on exhibit when they are around three months old, Zoos SA said. Credit: Zoos SA via Storyful

  • Scientists find ‘reservoir’ on the Moon

    Findings could help explain where Moon’s water is stored – and power future human habitations on the lunar surface

  • India's warm weather plans can't take the heat, report says

    With temperatures set to soar next month, Indian authorities need more resources and better preparation to deal with searing heat particularly for the most vulnerable communities around the country, a New Delhi-based think tank said. Analyzing 37 regional and federal heat action plans, the Centre for Policy Research found this week that the plans are not updated regularly, don’t have separate budgets in most cases, have no legal support to implement them and the most vulnerable populations in any given region are not identified in the plans. Heat plans started springing up around the nation after blistering heat waves surpassing 48 degrees Celsius (118 degrees Fahrenheit) in 2010 killed over 800 people in the northwestern city of Ahmedabad.

  • Northern Utah Locals Deal With 'Record-Breaking' Snowfall

    Eden, Utah, saw another day of snow on Sunday, March 26, as the area’s record-breaking snow season continued into spring.Utah broke its 40-year-old snowpack record on Friday, the Salt Lake Tribune reported. The record was expected to be broken again as more snow storms were predicted in coming days.The National Weather Service (NWS) reported up to 4.5 inches of snow in some parts of Utah on Sunday morning. The NWS also warned lake effect snow could occur Sunday night, bringing an additional 3 inches of precipitation to parts of the state.The footage, recorded by Eden local Barbie Sunderland, shows her driveway and yard covered in thick snow. Credit: Barbie Sunderland via Storyful

  • 'Wiped off the map': South hit by more severe weather after tornadoes leave 26 dead: Updates

    Dangerous storms moved into parts of the South on Sunday, two days after tornadoes gutted towns and left more than two dozen people dead. Updates.

  • More rain and snow for Fresno and other flooded areas. Is the rainy season over yet?

    It’s another atmospheric river, meteorologists say.

  • Mississippi tornado: Why was it so destructive?

    The strength and timing of the tornado added to the devastation in Rolling Fork and elsewhere.

  • Sharks or humans? Thailand's conservation puzzle

    STORY: For nearly four years, Thailand's famous Maya Bay had no tourists.In 2018 authorities shut it off to mitigate against excessive tourismand then the global health crisis kept people away even longer. The solitude made way for new visitors.Blacktip Reef&nbsp;Sharks.They&nbsp;reclaimed the shallow waters, at the same time, marine life thrived and damaged coral was revived.But in January 2022, tourists flooded back with Thailand's tourism industry eager to make up for lost time and money. The area is now facing a tough balancing act between humans and sharks. Conservationists from 'Maya Shark Watch' have been studying the population of blacktip sharks. Using underwater cameras and drones to count sharks in feeding areas and breeding grounds."We have counted the highest amount of blacktip reef sharks, which is 161 sharks at a given time, and that is in November 2021. And after it was reopened for a year, in November 2022, we have come back to try and use the same drone technique to count the number of sharks, and we have an average number of around 20 to 40 sharks per day. So, we have seen a decrease in the abundance."Project Manager Metavee Chuangcharoendee says the shallow waters of Maya Bay act as a crucial nursery for young sharks to protect them from falling prey to adult sharks.'Blacktip reef shark is important for the ecosystem because it helps maintain the balance of the coral reef ecosystem. Blacktop reef shark is a top predator, so they eat other sick and unwell animals and keep the population healthy as well as control the population of other animals.'When Maya Bay closed, the beach lost almost halved its revenue in 2019.The 2022 reopening came after pressure from tour operatorsbut conservationists got their say too.Tourists now aren't allowed to swim so they don't disturb the baby sharks.Boats that bring visitors have to dock on the other side of the island to avoid damaging coral reefs.And Only 375 visitors are allowed in an hour although that does already add up to nearly 4,000 people each day with more expected in the future.'We are hoping that with the restriction in place, we can mitigate the disturbance on them. And we are doing this research in (the) hope that we can find the best way to manage and the best way for tourism and the environment to coexist.'

  • As Canada’s single-use ban rolls out, ‘Big Plastic’ takes Ottawa to court; international community vows to protect world’s oceans

    Imagine sitting down to dinner and cutting into the perfectly cooked piece of wild salmon you just got on sale at the grocery store. But between the layers of succulent pink fillet you pull out a small piece of blue plastic. The scenario sounds outrageous, but it’s true. Canada produces more than four million tons of plastic waste each year. And the problem has only become worse since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Takeout containers virtually replaced all the lost restaurant meals, plastic