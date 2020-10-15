Clean the World Partners with Lifebuoy® to Celebrate Global Handwashing Day by Supplying 20 Canadian Charities with over 10,000 Lifebuoy Hygiene Products

GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend a virtual announcement regarding an important water infrastructure investment for the Town of Gatineau. The announcement will take place in the presence of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, Greg Fergus, Member of Parliament for Hull–Aylmer, Mathieu Lacombe, Minister of Families and Minister Responsible for the Outaouais Region, as well as Maxime Pedneaud-Jobin, Mayor of Gatineau.

Date : Monday, September 21, 2020



Time : 9:00 a.m. EST



Zoom event Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85224027120?pwd=YmNRNmV5Q3Jsa0dPdmhZUUZpN05lUT09 Meeting ID : 852 2402 7120 Code : 403195

