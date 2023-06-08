Ibiza 2023: Your comprehensive guide to the best music events on the party island

Ushuaïa is one of Ibiza’s standout party destinations (Ushuaïa)

With the sun tentatively peeping from behind the clouds at long last, summer time is well and truly underway in the UK, and beyond. With festival season now in full swing, and parties popping up all over the shop, music fans are faced with a tough challenge; where exactly is the perfect destination to let loose and top up on vitamin D? One place always seems to spring to mind – Ibiza.

The party island is gearing up for yet another sun-soaked season of top-notch music, and with an ever growing list of events now announcing their packed schedules, there’s plenty to try and fit in.

Spoilt for choice ahead of jetting off? Here’s our comprehensive guide to this summer on the legendary Spanish island.

Ushuaïa

(Ushuaïa)

Ushuaïa –a luxurious hotel-meets-outdoor-venue with a whacking great swimming pool in the middle for good measure – is a mainstay in any Ibiza adventure and hosts some of the biggest names in dance music alongside its roster of residencies.

Address: Ctra. de Platja d’en Bossa, 10, 07817 Sant Jordi de ses Salines, Illes Balears, Spain

Tickets: theushuaiaexperience.com

Mondays

F**k Me I’m Famous

When? June 5 – October 2

Who’s playing? David Guetta

What to expect: The French superstar DJ and producer takes on the party island every Monday, inviting all manner of special guests along to join the hedonism. The likes of Benny Benassi, Afrojack, Joel Corry, and Oliver Heldens are among the many names swinging by at various points over the season.

Tuesdays

Tiesto

When? July 4 – August 29

Who’s playing? Tiesto

What to expect: The international dance icon returns to Ibiza for his first residency here in over a decade, taking over Tuesday nights with his lengthily back-catalogue of EDM hit tracks, and a parade of special guests including Jax Jones, Joel Corry, and more

Wednesdays

Tomorrowland presents Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike

When? June 14 – September 27 (Excluding: July 19, August 16, and September 6)

Who’s playing: Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike

What to expect: Belgian festival Tomorrowland is teaming up with the venue and this sibling DJ duo, who will be bringing their typically energetic sets to the masses on Wednesday nights.

Thursdays

Martin Garrix

When? June 22 – September 14

Who’s playing? Martin Garrix

What to expect? DJ Mag’s number one DJ in the world Martin Garrix has also managed to branch out of the world of dance music, working with pop stalwarts such as Dua Lipa and Bebe Rexha. With a similarly eclectic back catalogue, expect the unexpected from the Dutch superstar.

Fridays

Calvin Harris

When? May 26 – August 26

Who’s playing? Calvin Harris, MK, Ben Hemsley, Dance System, Eliza Rose, Ewan McVicar, HoneyLuv, John Summit, LF SYSTEM, Monki, Nic Fanciulli, OFFAIAH, SAINT, Schak, Sonny Fodera, Will Clarke and many, many more.

What to expect: Calvin Harris has dominated the dance music scene for almost two decades, picking up a whopping 11 UK number one singles in the process. Most recently, he struck gold with his chart topping Ellie Goulding collaboration Miracle. The Scottish superstar is joining forces with legendary American house DJ MK (Marc Kinchen) for his summer residency, and the duo will host Friday nights together.

Saturdays

ANTS

When? May 6 – September 30

Who’s playing? Andrea Olivia, Adam Beyer, Archie Hamilton, Cloonee, Eats Everything, Eli & Fur, Hot Since 82, Joris Voorn, Loco Dice, Maya Jane Coles, Richy Ahmed, Skepta, Solardo and many more.

What to expect: ANTS has been one of Ibiza’s leading dance music events for the last decade. Led by Swiss DJ Andrea Olivia, this year is all about celebrating ten years of high-calibre parties, with 22 weeks of dance to delve into.

Sundays

Sundays at Ushuaïa

When? July 23 – September 24

Who’s playing? Various artists

What to expect: Ushuaïa’s iconic Sunday nights return with hand-picked residencies spread across the season. Norwegian producer DJ Kygo has already been announced for five dates from 30th July to 27th August, and trance legend Armin van Buuren is taking over every Sunday in September. From there, there are many more guest appearances still to be announced.

Hï Ibiza

(Hï Ibiza)

Voted DJ Mag’s number one club in the world last year, superclub Hi Ibiza is one of the biggest and best spots in Ibiza, playing host to some huge names in dance music. On another scale, its two venues – the club and theatre – are a must-see for anyone heading to the party isles.

Address: Platja d’en Bossa, 07817, Islas Baleares, Spain

Tickets: hiibiza.com

Mondays

Eric Prydz presents HOLO Ibiza

Patrick Topping

When? July 3 – August 4

Who’s playing: Eric Prydz (Theatre), Adam Beyer (Theatre), Patrick Topping (Club)

What to expect: World renowned DJ Eric Prydz brings HOLO Ibiza for the first time, designing a more intimate version of the show especially for Hï Ibiza. He’s taking over the Theatre from July 3 for ten exclusive dates, and will be joined by international DJ and Drumcode founder Adam Beyer. The venue will also see Newcastle dance legend Patrick Topping taking over the club for his debut residency at the venue.

Tuesdays

The Martinez Brothers

Paco Osuna

When? June 13 – October 3

Who’s playing? The Martinez Brothers (Theatre), Paco Osuna (Club)

What to expect: New York duo The Martinez Brothers are set to light up the Theatre at Hï Ibiza with their signature bouncy house sounds, following their successful Ibiza residency last year. Spanish techno figurehead Paco Osuna will take on spinning duties in the club, in what promises to be unmissable Tuesday nights for fans of all things house and techno.

Wednesdays

FISHER

Vintage Culture

When? June 7 – September 27

Who’s playing? FISHER (Theatre), Vintage Culture (Club)

What to expect: Aussie DJ and producer FISHER first came to prominence with his Grammy-nominated track Losing It, which took over dancefloors and the charts in 2018. Since then, he has remained a regular fixture in Ibiza, with his Hï appearances last year attracting revellers from across the globe. This year, he’s set to showcase his skills once again in the Theatre. Brazilian heavyweight Vintage Culture also joins in on the fun, taking over the club venue.

Thursdays

Tale Of Us present Afterlife

When? June 22 – October 5

Who’s playing? Tale Of Us

What to expect: World-renowned duo Tale Of Us bring their jaw-dropping Afterlife show to Hï Ibiza for a residency packed with tailor-made production and immersive visuals that consistantly draw in crowds. The boundary-pushing house and techno event has heavily influenced the melodic techno landscape over the years, and visitors of the White Isle can expect huge demand for this one.

Fridays

David Guetta & Morten present Future Rave

When? June 2 – September 29

Who’s playing? David Guetta (Theatre), Morten (Theatre), Meduza (Club), James Hype (Club)

Global phenomenon David Guetta further adds to his Ibiza residency duties with an additional weekly stint at Hï Ibiza, taking over the Theatre with Danish DJ and producer Morten for select dates. The Club will be taken over by Italian collective Meduza and British DJ and producer James Hype.

Saturdays

Black Coffee

Damian Lazarus

When? May 27 – September 30

Who’s playing? Black Coffee (Theatre), Damian Lazarus (Club)

What to expect: Grammy-winning DJ Black Coffee continues his successful run at Hï Ibiza, with his Saturday residency now in full swing. The South African house DJ will bring his pioneering sounds to the Theatre, while resident Damian Lazarus takes over proceedings in the Club.

Sundays

Glitterbox

When: May 7 – October 1

Who’s playing? Basement Jaxx, Honey Dijon, Carl Craig, Artwork, Purple Disco Machine, Dan Shake, Eats Everything, Krystal Klear, Folamour, Groove Armada, Crazy P Soundsystem and many more acts announced.

What to expect: With 22 parties spread across the summer season, Glitterbox takes over the pioneering Hï Ibiza venue every Sunday with its renowned parties; expect bold staging, colourful productions and inclusive crowds. There are also plenty of recognisable names on the bill

Pacha

Camelphat opening Pacha (Alex Caballerooo)

Pacha is one of the most recognisable and well-established clubs in the world, having first opened the doors of its Ibiza club back in 1973. Since then, it has become one of the island’s most iconic spots.

Address: Av. 8 d’Agost, 07800 Eivissa, Illes Balears, Spain

Tickets: pacha.com

Mondays

Flower Power

When? May 22 – October 2

Who’s playing? Victor Nebot, Sergio Vioedo

What to expect: Pacha’s weekly throwback party Flower Power is one of the standout events in the calendar, drawing some of the islands most notable visitors. Even Oscar-winner Anne Hathaway has popped in. Expect things to get groovy.

Tuesdays

CamelPhat Tuesdays

When? May 23 – October 3

Who’s playing? Camelphat, Hot Since 82, Kölsch, Red Axes, WhoMadeWho, Agents Of Time, Massano, Jimi Jules, Adana Twins and many more.

What to expect: Grammy-nominated Liverpool duo CamelPhat have taken over Pacha Tuesdays for a huge 19-night residency, bringing some of the most exciting DJs in on the action. The line-up includes Hot Since 82 and Kölsch, and promises to be a series of unforgettable nights.

Wednesdays

Bedouin Saga

When? May 24 – October 4

Who’s playing? Bedouin, Seth Troxler, WhoMadeWho, Pete Tong, Guy Gerber, Red Axes, Dennis Cruz, Damian Lazarus, DJ Tennis, Bonobo (DJ Set) and many more.

What to expect: US-based duo Bedouin bring their unique Middle Eastern influenced house sounds to Pacha every Wednesday, along with special guests including WhoMadeWho and Damian Lazarus.

Thursdays

Pure Pacha presents Robin Schulz

When? May 11 – October 5

Who’s playing? Robin Schulz, Jax Jones, Joel Corry, D.O.D, Melanie C, Don Diablo, Jonas Blue, KC Lights, Bakermat, Purple Disco Machine, Mista Jam and many more.

What to expect: Robin Schulz brings a stellar weekly-night to Pacha for those whose tastes are slightly more commercial. The superstar producer and DJ is curating a string of parties over the summer season, with extra guests including Jax Jones, Sam Feldt and Joel Corry.

Fridays

Music On

When? May 12 – October 13

Who’s playing? Marco Carola, Black Coffee. Richy Ahmed, Archie Hamilton, Franky Rizardo, East End Dubs, ANOTR, Hot SInce 82, Joris Voorn, The Martinez Brothers, Seth Troxler, Nic Fanciulli, Andrea Olivia and many more.

What to expect: One of the hottest DJs on the scene right now, Marco Carola has made a name for himself with his Music On label, throwing his popular brand of parties across the world. The DJ makes Pacha his Ibiza home this summer, bringing with him some big names including Seth Troxler, Loco Dice and Ilario Alicante.

Saturdays

Claptone: The Masquerade

When? May 13 – October 14

Who’s playing? Claptone, Fatboy Slim, Groove Armada, Lee Foss, Purple Disco Machine, Solardo SG Lewis, Paul Woolford, Roger Sanchez, Faithless (DJ Set), Pete Tong, Route 94 and many ore.

What to expect: Claptone’s ever popular Masquerade returns to Pacha for Saturday nights packed with glamour and mystique. Expect special guests to include the likes of Fatboy Slim and LF System.

Sundays

Solomun +1

When? May 25 – October 15

Who’s playing? Solomun +1, special guests

What to expect: Throwing some of the most popular parties Ibiza has seen, Solomun +1 takes over Pacha every Sunday, with an unnamed special guest each time. There’s a huge buzz around which names might join him.

DC-10

Opening their doors back in 1999, DC-10 quickly established itself as one of the hottest venues in Ibiza, and has become a favourite of some of the island’s most prolific DJs, including Jamie Jones. Famed for ditching the pretentious VIP-vibes of some of Ibiza’s other hotspots, the much-loved club plays host to some of the best parties Ibiza has to offer, and its infamous terrace is a huge draw.

Address: Carretera las salinas, km 1, 07818 Sant Josep de sa Talaia, Illes Balears, Spain

Tickets: ra.co

Mondays

CIRCOLOCO

When? May 15 – October 9

Who’s playing? Skream, Maceo Plex, Seth Troxler, Ben UFO, Michael Bibi, Honey Dijon, Gerd Janson, Enzo Siragusa, Peggy Gou, ANOTR, Chris Stussy, Loco Dice, Chaos In The CBD, Denis Sulta and many more.

What to expect: Mondays wouldn’t be Mondays without Circoloco. These iconic parties need no introduction to those who know their way around Ibiza – they’re arguably the most popular on the island. It’s so in demand, in fact, that organisers do little to no promotion for it – the parties just sell themselves.

Wednesdays

EXHALE

When? July 26 – September 13

Who’s playing? Amelie Lens, ANNA, Ben Klock, Chris Leibing, Dax J, Dubfire, Marcel Dettman, Pan-Pot and many more

What to expect: Headed up by Belgian DJ Amelie Lens, the poster-girl for all things techno, EXHALE returns to Ibiza after establishing itself with spectacular parties last year.

Thursdays

Solid Grooves Casino Motel

When? June 8 – September 28

Who’s playing? PAWSA, special guests

What to expect: After a successful first season at DC-10 last year, Solid Grooves Motel returns to the famous club for another summer instalment, with the label, headed by Michael Bibi and PAWSA, bringing over some of the most exciting talents in dance music.

Amnesia

(Handout / Amnesia)

Another one of Ibiza’s much loved super clubs, Amnesia is a must for lovers of huge parties, with capacity of around 5000 guests across its main room and terrace. The club has a long history with the White Isle, first opening its doors in 1976, and the excitement around the venue has continued every summer since. In other words, it’s an essential stop.

Address: Ctra. Ibiza a San Antonio, Km 5, 07816 Ibiza, Islas Baleares, Spain

Tickets: amnesia.es

Mondays

Amnesia presents Gorgon City and Sonny Fodera

When? June 19 – September 25

Who’s playing? Gorgon City, Sonny Fodera, special guests

What to expect: Gorgon City and Sonny Fodera bring their vibrant and summery brand of house music to Amnesia every Monday for an exciting series of parties in the super club, with special guests including Radio 1 DJ Danny Howard, and Paul Woolford.

Wednesdays

Paradise

When? June 21 – October 4

Who’s playing? Jamie Jones, Richy Ahmed, Joseph Capriati, Archie Hamilton, Ilario Alicante, Michael Bibi, Hot Since 82, wAFF, Enzo Siragusa, Alisha, The Martinez Brothers, Max Dean and many more.

What to expect: Ibiza’s famous Paradise parties, headed up by label boss Jamie Jones, have been one of the most talked about parties on the island for over a decade now. After making a home at DC-10, it made the move to Amnesia last year, and returns bigger and better than ever.

Thursdays

Bresh

When? June 8 – August 31

Who’s playing? Surprise guests

What to expect: Bresh stands in a league of its own at Amnesia, showcasing Reggaeton and other Spanish language rap genres. It should be a fiesta like no other.

Fridays

Joseph Capriati presents Metamorfosi

When? July 21 – August 18

Who’s playing? Joseph Capriati, special guests

What to expect: Joseph Capriati is one of the biggest names in underground music, and already appears on multiple line-ups across the island this summer. The Italian DJ brings his own offering to Amnesia, with another round of Metamorfosi parties, following a successful run last year. Expect a lot of techno and some very special guests.

Saturdays

Elrow

When? May 27 - September 30

Who’s playing? Andrea Olivia, Eats Everything, East End Dubs, Detlef, Nic Fanciulli, Solardo, De La Swing, Dennis Ferrer, Archie Hamilton, LF SYSTEM, Alisha, Will Clarke and many more.

What to expect: Bringing the festival factor to Ibiza, Elrow is known for putting on bold and colourful productions and summoning a carnival atmosphere. Expect confetti cannons, and inflatables galore.

Sundays

Pyramid

When? June 11 – October 8

Who’s playing? Ricardo Villalobos, Charlotte de Witte, Maceo Plex, Honey Dijon, Kerri Chandler, Sonja Moonear, KiNK (live), Enzo Siragusa, Red Axes and many more.

What to expect: One of Amnesia’s flagship parties, Pyramid plays host to some of the biggest names in underground music every Sunday. Party goers can expect pulsing basslines, all the way to sunrise.