iBio Provides Information for Listening to the Virtual Annual Stockholder Meeting

BRYAN, Texas, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iBio, Inc. (NYSEA:IBIO) (“iBio” or the “Company”), a developer of next-generation biopharmaceuticals and pioneer of the sustainable, plant-based FastPharming Manufacturing System®, provides the following link to listen virtually to the 2021 Annual Shareholders meeting: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/IBIO2021. The meeting will be held at 9:00 AM EST on December 22, 2021.



iBio had partially adjourned the 2021 Annual Stockholder meeting related to Proposal 4 (Reverse Stock Split) and Proposal 5 (Change in Authorized Shares) to allow more shareholders to vote. Previously 64% and 67% of shareholders had voted in favor of these proposals, but more shareholder votes are needed to ratify the proposals.

If you have already voted your shares “FOR” Proposals 4 and 5, you do not need to vote again, and we thank you for your support. If you did not vote at all, abstained from voting for, or voted against with respect to the proposals, we kindly ask you to vote, or to reconsider your vote.

For additional information on the Proposals, please see our Shareholder Vote FAQ.

