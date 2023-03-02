ibex to Sponsor the Execs In The Know Customer Response Summit – Austin

AUSTIN, Texas, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, today announced its sponsorship of the Customer Response Summit (CRS) – Austin, an Execs In The Know event, March 1-3, 2023. ibex will also host an Innovation Lab to showcase live customer experience (CX) applications in action, and demonstrate how they can be applied across different channels and processes. 

“We are delighted to be one of the sponsors of the Execs In The Know Customer Response Summit in Austin, and look forward to meeting industry thought leaders and sharing practices for delivering amazing CX,” said John Thompson, Global Head of Sales at ibex. “In this challenging economic environment, brands have recognized the benefits of enhancing their CX to deliver greater customer value, satisfaction and retention. Uniting world-class talent and culture with our award-winning Wave X technology platform enables ibex to deliver next-level solutions for many of the world’s premier companies.”

Execs In The Know is a global community of customer experience leaders focused on providing excellence in customer service and support. The CRS is more than just a conference, it’s an experience where CX leaders learn, share, network and engage through Keynotes, Workshops, Panels, Case Studies, Moments of Brilliance, Customer Shop Talks, the Innovations Lab, and engagement activities.

A team of ibex CX experts will be on site to share best practices and the latest solutions to improve customer interactions, contact center performance, and client outcomes, all while reducing operating costs.

About Execs In The Know 
Execs In The Know brings together customer experience (CX) leaders from across industries in an effort to advance the conversation and set a new agenda for delivering amazing experiences for consumers. As a global community of the brightest minds in CX, Execs In The Know provides opportunities to learn, share, network, and engage to innovate. Operating under the motto, “Leaders Learning From Leaders,” Execs In The Know facilitates many opportunities for community engagement at its bi-annual national event, Customer Response Summit, and through its private, online community, Know It All “KIA.” There are also exclusive, laser-focused engagements like industry briefings and executive roundtables. Execs In The Know also guides and informs the industry with a rich tapestry of CX-related content that includes CX Insight magazine, industry research, webinars, blogs, and much more. To learn more about Execs In The Know, visit https://execsintheknow.com.

About ibex
ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage, and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of 34 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next-generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world’s leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthtech, fintech, utilities and logistics.

ibex leverages its diverse global team of over 30,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including its Wave X platform, to manage nearly 200 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn.

