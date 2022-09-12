IBEX Limited to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on September 22, 2022

·1 min read
WASHINGTON, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBEX Limited (“ibex”) (Nasdaq: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, today announced that it will report fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 financial results after the market close on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's financial results, recent developments, and business outlook at 4:30 p.m. ET.

What:

ibex Limited Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

When:

Thursday, September 22, 2022

Time:

4:30 p.m. ET

Live Call:

Register Here for Dial-In and PIN

Webcast:

https://investors.ibex.co/

 

 

About ibex
ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage, and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of 34 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next-generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world’s leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthtech, fintech, utilities and logistics.

ibex leverages its diverse global team of over 30,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including its Wave X platform, to manage nearly 200 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Investor Contact
Michael Darwal
ibex
Michael.Darwal@ibex.co

Media Contact
Dan Burris
ibex
Daniel.Burris@ibex.co


