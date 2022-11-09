Iberdrola sees higher profits by 2025 on investment of 47 billion euros

MADRID (Reuters) - Europe's biggest power company Iberdrola plans to invest 47 billion euros ($47.31 billion) in its electricity networks, renewable energy production and customer businesses in 2023-2025 with profits expected to rise, it said on Wednesday.

Net profit should increase to between 5.2 billion and 5.4 billion euros by 2025 from an expected 4 billion to 4.2 billion euros in 2022, Iberdrola said in its strategy update.

It also aims for earnings before interest, taxes depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 16.5 billion-17 billion euros by 2025 as it pushes ahead to remain one of the global renewable power leaders at a time when utilities are facing a challenging transition away from fossil energy, accelerated by the need to cut energy dependence on Russia.

Shareholders are expected to receive between 0.55 and 0.58 euros per share by 2025, after Iberdrola set a payout ratio of between 65% and 75%.

($1 = 0.9933 euros)

