Ibe, Defoe lift Bournemouth to first win of season

Substitute Jordon Ibe set up a pair of second-half goals, including the winner by Jermain Defoe, to lift host Bournemouth a 2-1 victory over Brighton Hove & Albion on Friday night.

Despite the win, Bournemouth maintain their spot in 19th place as their record sits at 1-0-4. The Seagulls are settled at 14th place with a 1-1-3 record and four points.

The Seagulls took a lead early in the second half with a lovely cross from Pascal Gross as he picked out the head of Solly March in the 55th minute.

Bournemouth answered 12 minutes later - a mere two minutes after Ibe was substituted on. Despite playing 35 minutes, Ibe had a massive impact on the match and tallied both assists for the Cherries. His first was a no-look backheel of the ball into the path of Andrew Surman, and the match winner was scored by the 34-year-old Defoe in the 73rd minute after he was slipped in by Ibe.