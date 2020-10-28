IBC Advanced Alloys Reports Financial Results for the Year Ended June 30, 2020

Highlights of the Quarter and Full Year



(unless otherwise noted, all financial amounts in this news release are expressed in U.S. dollars)

Company Achieves Net Profitability in the Quarter on Higher Sales and Gross Margins : IBC recorded income of $27,000 in the quarter ended June 30, 2020, or $0.00 per share, which compared to a loss of $1.5 million, or ($0.04), in the prior-year period.





Company Achieves Positive Adjusted EBITDA1 for the Year: Consolidated adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") for the quarter was $455,000, which compared to Adjusted EBITDA of ($1.0 million) for the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended June 30, 2020 was $1.4 million, as compared to ($1.9 million) in the prior year.

FRANKLIN, Ind., Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (“IBC” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: IB; OTCQB: IAALF) announces its financial results for the quarter and year ended June 30, 2020.

Mark A. Smith, IBC CEO and Board Chairman, will host a conference call and webcast on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 12 p.m. Eastern to discuss the Company's results and its future growth strategies. Details on how to participate in this call / webcast are listed below.

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

SELECTED RESULTS: Consolidated Operations

($000s) Quarter Ended

6-30-2020 Quarter Ended

6-30-2019 Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2020 Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2019 Sales $ 5,056 $ 4,869 $ 21,148 $ 18,668 Operating Income (Loss)2 $ (133 ) $ (1,297 ) $ (769 ) $ (3,082 ) Comprehensive Income (Loss) $ 27 $ (1,549 ) $ (1,122 ) $ (4,043 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 455 $ (1,026 ) $ 1,361 $ (1,905 )

In the quarter, the Company recorded income of $27,000, or $0.00 per share. Profitability was driven by higher revenue and stronger gross margins.



Consolidated sales of $5.1 million in the quarter, and $21.1 million for the year, rose by 4% and 13% YoY, respectively.

Comprehensive gross margin also strengthened, improving in the quarter to 9.7% from (7.1%) in the prior-year period, and rising to 14% for the year, from 5.0% the prior-year period.

The Company recorded a comprehensive loss of $1.1 million for year, but this compared favorably to a loss of $4 million in the prior year.

“IBC was showing marked improvements in performance, sales, and gross margins prior to the onset of the pandemic, and I am very proud of the significant operational and financial improvements that our team achieved in fiscal 2020 over the prior year,” said Mark A. Smith, IBC Board Chairman. “Reduced economic activity driven by the COVID pandemic has tempered the advances we were making, but the IBC team is now focused on building back our pre-COVID momentum and continuing our relentless efforts to improve sales volumes and gross margins while lowering our operating costs and increasing efficiencies across the enterprise.”

ENGINEERED MATERIALS DIVISION RESULTS

SELECTED RESULTS: Engineered Materials

($000s) Quarter Ended

6-30-2020 Quarter Ended

6-30-2019

Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2020 Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2019 Sales $ 2,081 $ 1,160 $ 6,864 $ 5,155 Operating Income (Loss) $ 403 $ (573 ) $ 488 $ (1,109 ) Comprehensive Income (Loss) $ 308 $ (567 ) $ 365 $ (1,118 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 404 $ (445 ) $ 1,200 $ (638 )

IBC’s EM division, which produces aerospace-grade beryllium-aluminum (“BeAl”) alloy products, swung to profitability in fiscal year 2020 on higher sales and improved average gross margin.

In the quarter, EM posted comprehensive income of $308,000, compared to a loss of $567,000 in the prior-year period, and comprehensive income for the year of $365,000, compared to a loss of $1.1 million in the prior year.

EM sales in the quarter of $2.1 million were 79% higher than sales of $1.2 million in the prior-year period. Sales for the year of $6.9 million represented a 33% increase over $5.2 million in sales in the prior year. The division’s stronger sales performance was driven largely by increased demand for BeAl products in commercial markets.

Average gross margin in the EM division advanced to 31.9% in the quarter, and to 24.5% in the year, reversing negative gross margins in both periods of the corresponding prior-year periods.

Adjusted EBITDA for the EM division of $404,000 also swung to the positive in the quarter, as compared to Adjusted EBITDA of ($445,000) in the prior-year period. Likewise, Adjusted EBITDA rose to $1.2 million for the year, as compared to Adjusted EBITDA of ($638,000) in the prior year.

COPPER ALLOYS DIVISION RESULTS

SELECTED RESULTS: Copper Alloys

($000s) Quarter Ended

6-30-2020 Quarter Ended

6-30-2019 Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2020 Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2019 Sales $ 2,975 $ 3,709 $ 14,284 $ 13,513 Operating Income (Loss) $ (413 ) $ (511 ) $ (363 ) $ (924 ) Comprehensive Income (Loss) $ (473 ) $ (582 ) $ (679 ) $ (1,252 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 278 ) $ (372 ) $ 229 $ (453 )

IBC’s Copper Alloys division posted a comprehensive loss of $473,000 in the quarter, which narrowed a loss of $582,000 in the prior-year period, and recorded a loss of $679,000 in the year ended June 30, 2020, which compared favorably to a loss of $1.3 million in the prior year.

Sales of $3.0 million in the quarter were 20% lower than sales of $3.7 million in fiscal Q4 of 2019, while sales for fiscal year 2020 of $14.3 million were 6% higher than sales of $13.5 million in the prior year.

Average gross margin in the Copper Alloys division declined to a negative 5.8% in the quarter, from a 1% gross margin in the prior-year period, driven by lower sales as a result of reduced economic activity from the COVID pandemic. However, for the year, average gross margin improved to 8.9% for the year, as compared to 7.8% in fiscal year 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA for the division was ($278,000) in the quarter, which compared favorably to Adjusted EBITDA of ($372,000) in the prior-year period. For the year, Adjusted EBITDA swung to a positive $229,000 from ($453,000) in the prior year.



CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

The Company will host a conference call and webcast on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 12 p.m. Eastern, featuring Mark A. Smith, IBC CEO and Board Chairman, to discuss the Company's results and its future growth strategies. To register for the webinar and conference call, and receive instructions on how to call in or connect via the internet to the webinar, please go here . To call into the webcast on the listen-only phone line, please call +1 (415) 930-5321, access code 277-456-484. A recording of the webcast will be made available on the IBC website following the event.

