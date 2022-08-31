Šiaulių Bankas Group financial statement for 1H 2022, reviewed by the audit company

AB Šiaulių bankas (hereinafter - the Bank) published unaudited financial statements of the Bank Group for 1H 2022 on 29 July 2022.

On 26 July 2022 it was announced that in order to meet the requirements of MREL, the Bank seeks to raise funds in the capital markets by issuing bonds.

As before issuing bonds in the capital markets a review of the external auditor on the newest consolidated interim financial statements is required, consolidated interim financial statements for 1H 2022 of the Bank Group were reviewed by KPMG. After auditor’s review Bank‘s and Group‘s net profit and cash flows for 1H 2022 has not changed if compared to previously announced unaudited financial statements, Bank’s and Group’s assets, equity and other comprehensive income has decreased by EUR 4,306 thousand.

The Management Board of the Bank on 30 August 2022 got acquainted with  the audit-reviewed financial statements of the Group for 1H 2022 and the Bank publishes them together with the audit company's review report.

Additional information:
Donatas Savickas, CFO
+370 41 595 602, donatas.savickas@sb.lt


