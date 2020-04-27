IATSE’s West Coast Office To Host Food Bank Drive-Thru In Burbank

Click here to read the full article.

IATSE will host a food bank drive-thru at its West Coast offices in Burbank on Wednesday that’s open to all of the union’s members and their families. Sponsored by the LA County Federation of Labor and the LA Food Bank, a similar event was held there April 8 that provided groceries to some 800 families.

The union estimates that up to 95% of its members have been left unemployed nationwide because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“CDC safety guidelines will be practiced on site,” said IATSE international rep Ron Garcia. “Volunteers will be wearing face masks, gloves and social distancing will be enforced. To keep our volunteers and attendees safe, this food drive will be a no-contact pickup. While no one will be turned away, we strongly advise attendees to arrive in a vehicle.”

The food drive will be held from 9 AM- noon at 2210 W. Olive Avenue in Burbank. Members or their kin must enter the West Coast office parking lot off of Olive Avenue, where volunteers will load a box of food into their trunks, and then must exit right onto W. Oak Street. Volunteers will also be on hand to direct traffic.

“No membership ID will be required to receive food,” Garcia said in a message to members, noting that “Due to social distancing, we can only allow so many volunteers to help. Volunteers for this food drive will be picked from a list of volunteers who showed interest in volunteering at a future food drive.”

