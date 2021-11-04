IATSE Members to Vote on Contract Approval on Weekend of Nov. 12

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) has announced that it will hold a nationwide membership vote on whether to ratify the Hollywood Basic and Area Standards Agreements on the weekend of November 12, with results being announced on November 15.



Members of the union’s 13 West Coast locals will vote on whether to approve the Hollywood Basic Agreement, while 23 locals nationwide will vote on the Area Standards Agreement.



The vote will take place roughly a month after IATSE negotiators reached a tentative agreement on a new bargaining agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which represents studios in labor talks. The deal was made with less than 36 hours until the union was set to walk away from talks and begin the first strike in IATSE history.



