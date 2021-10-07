IATSE and AMPTP End Day 2 of Contract Talks, Negotiations to Resume Thursday

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers ended their second day of renewed negotiations without a new agreement. But for now, a strike that could shut Hollywood down remains averted, with negotiations set to continue on Thursday.

Negotiations resumed Tuesday, one day after IATSE members voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike if a new agreement can’t be reached.

Details about the current state of talks between the groups are scant, as both are engaged in a media blackout, as is customary during labor negotiations.

The strike authorization vote wasn’t intended to make a strike inevitable. Rather, it provides more options to IATSE negotiators attempting to win more favorable terms on four major issues:



1. Excessively unsafe and harmful working hours.

2. Unlivable wages for the lowest-paid crafts.

3. Consistent failure to provide reasonable rest during meal breaks, between workdays, and on weekends.

4. Workers on certain “new media” streaming projects get paid less, even on productions with budgets that rival or exceed those of traditionally released blockbusters.

IATSE members have engaged in extensive organizing both on social media and elsewhere, creating the Instagram page IAStories to allow members to share their financial and mental struggles with long hours and low pay. One film editor told TheWrap that the organizing has led to a marked change in how the membership discussed a potential strike.

“In the past when there’s been talks about a strike, there was a lot of debate online between members about whether to do it,” the editor said. “This year, I’d say about 99% of the talks I’ve been a part of support a strike authorization.”

