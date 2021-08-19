From IAS to Javelin Star - India's Top Medal Contenders at 2020 Tokyo Paralympics

India is sending its largest-ever contingent for the 2020 Paralympics, which starts in Tokyo on August 24. The 54-member Indian contingent will compete to win India’s highest medal tally, just like their compatriots did in the Tokyo Olympics.

Here are the Indian parathletes who can win medals at Tokyo 2020:

Suhas Yathiraj – Badminton

#3 WORLD RANK

Achievements: He is an IAS and the District Magistrate of NOIDA. He won Bronze in Team standing SL3-SUS at the Asian Para Games 2018. He also has won Gold medal in Men’s Singles at the Asian Para Badminton championships 2016.

Tarun Dhillon – Badminton

#3 WORLD RANK

Achievements: He won Gold in the 2013 World Championship, Germany at age 19. He also won Gold in Men’s Singles SL4 and a Bronze in Doubles (SL3-SUS) event at the Asian Para Games 2018. Silver Medal in Men’s Singles SL4 at Asian Para Games 2014, Incheon, South Korea.

Pramod Bhagat – Badminton

#1 WORLD RANK

Achievements: He won 2 gold medals in Men’s Singles and Men’s Doubles events at World Para Badminton Championships, Basel 2019. Gold and Bronze in Men’s Singles and Men’s Doubles events at Asian Para Games 2018. Bronze medals at World Para Badminton Championships Ulsan, South Korea 2017 and the Asian Para Games 2014.

Manoj Sarkar – Badminton

#3 WORLD RANK

Achievements: He won Silver medal (Singles category) in 2014 Asian Para Games, Incheon and Bronze medal (Singles & Doubles categories) in 2018 Asian Para Games, Jakarta 3 Gold medals in 2013, 2015 & 2019 (Men’s Doubles), Silver medal in 2017 & 3 Bronze medals in 2015 and 2019 in Men’s Singles and in 2013 in Mixed Doubles at BWF Para Badminton World Championships.

Krishna Nagar – Badminton

#2 WORLD RANK

Achievements: He won Bronze medal in the Asian Para Games 2018 in Men’s SS6 category. Another Bronze in the Singles event and Silver in Doubles event in the World Para Badminton Championships, Basel 2019. Silver medal in the Singles event in Brazil Para Badminton Open 2020 and two gold medals in Singles and Doubles in Peru Par Badminton 2020.

Story continues

Manish Narwal – Shooting

#4 WORLD RANK

Achievements: He won Gold with World Record in P4 and Silver in P4 Team events in 2021 WSPS AL Ain, USE. Three Gold medals in P1 (Individual and Team) and P4 Team and a Bronze in P4 at Chateaurous 2018 World cup, France.

Rahul Jakhar – Shooting

#2 WORLD RANK

Achievements: Gold Medal n P3 – Mixed 25m Pistol SH1 at Lima 2021 World Cup, Peru and Gold with world Record in P1 – 10, Air Pistol Men SH1 at Osijek 2019 World Shooting Para Sports World Cup.

Avani Lekhara – Shooting

#5 WORLD RANK

Achievements: She won Silver in R2at the WSPS World Cup AL Ain 2021 and silver again in R2 at the WSPS World Cup in Osijek, Croatia, 2019. She won Silver with Junior World Record in R2 at the WSPS World Cup Al Ain 2017 and Bronze in R2 at the WSPS World Cup Bangkok 2017.

Rubina Francis – Shooting

#5 WORLD RANK

Achievements: She is the first woman pistol para shooter to represent India at the Paralympics. She won Gold Medal and World Record in P2 at Lima 2021 World Cup. She also won Bronze in P2 at 2019 WSPS World Cup, Osijek, Croatia and a Gold at the Junior World Record in P2 at 2019 WSPS World Cup, Bangkok, Thailand.

Singhraj – Shooting

#4 WORLD RANK

Achievements: He won Gold medal in P4 Team and Silver in P4 Individual events in Chateaurous World Cup in 2018, France, Bronze medal in P4 event of Para Asian Games2018 in Jakarta, Indonesia. He also won, Gold medal in P1 team event and a Silver in P4 individual event at Al Ain World Cup 2-19, UAE. Two Gold in P1,P4 team two bronze in P4 Individual events and P6 Team events in Osijek World Cup 2019, Croatia.

Soman Rana – Athletics

#6 WORLD RANK

Achievements: He won gold in 14th Tunis World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2021, Bronze in Tunis 2019 World Para Athletics Grand Prix.

Varun Singh Bhati – Athletics

#5 WORLD RANK

Achievements: He was honoured with the Arjuna Award in 2017 after he won bronze medal in Rio Paralympics 2016. He also has Bronze in World Para Athletics Championships 2017, London and a Silver in Para Asian Game 2018 in Jakarta.

Sundar Singh Gurjar – Athletics

#6 WORLD RANK

Achievements: He was honoured with the Arjuna Award in 2019 as he won the Gold medal in Javelin Throw at 2019 Dubai Para Athletics World Championships. He has also won Gold at 2017 London Para Atheltic World Championship and Silver in Javelin Throw and Bronze in Discus Throw at the 2018 Asian Para Games, Indonesia.

Sumit Antil – Athletics

#1 WORLD RANK

Achievements: He won Silver medals at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2019, Paris Open Handisport 2019 and World Para Athletics Championships 2019.

Sandeep Chaudhary – Athletics

#2 WORLD RANK

Achievements: He won Gold medals at Asian Para Games 2018 and World Para Athletics Championships 2019.

Sharad Kumar – Athletics

#1 WORLD RANK

Achievements: He won Silver in World Para Championships 2019, silver again at the 2017 edition of the same meet. He also Gold medals in Asian Para Games in 2014 and 2018 editions as well as the Malaysian Open Para Athletics Championships 2012.

Nishad Kumar – Athletics

#3 WORLD RANK

Achievements: He won Bronze medal at the Para Athletics World Championships 2019 and again Gold medals at the Fazza Para Athletics Grand Prix in the 2019 and 2021 editions.

Praveen Kumar – Athletics

#3 WORLD RANK

Achievements: He won Silver medal in Men’s High Jump T44 in World Para Athletics Championships 2019 and Gold at with Asian Record in World Para Athletics FAZZA Grand Prix 2021.

Mariyappan Thangavelu – Athletics

#5 WORLD RANK

Achievements: He was bestowed with the Padma Shri in 2017, the Arjuna Award in 2017 and Rajeev Gandhi Khel Ratna in 2020. He won Gold in Men’s High Jump T42 at the Rio Paralympics 2016. He had won Bronze in Men’s High Jump T42 at the World Para Athletics Championships 2019.

Yogesh Kathuniya – Athletics

#7 WORLD RANK

Achievements: Bronze Medal in World Para Athletics Champions, Dubai 2019 and 2 Gold medals in 2019 Handisport Open, Paris. He also has a Gold in Indian Grand Prix, Bangalore 2019.

Navdeep – Athletics

#1 WORLD RANK

Achievements: He won Gold medal in World Par Athletics Junior Championships U20 2019 and the Gold medal in Handisport Open in 2019. He had also won Gold medal in the 12th Fazza Championships in 2021.

Ajeet Singh – Athletics

#3 WORLD RANK

Achievements: Bronze medal in World Para Athletics Championships 2019. He has also won Gold medals in 7th World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2019 and Fazza World Para Athletics Grand Prix in 2021.

Devendra Jhajharia – Athletics

#9 WORLD RANK

Achievements: He was bestowed with the Padma Shri Award in 2021 (first Para Athlete to get the award), Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna in 2017 and Arjuna Award in 2005. He had won Gold medal in Javelin Throw in World Record at Athens Paralympics 2004 and then won gold again the World Record at Rio Paralympics 2016.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here