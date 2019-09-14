Iannone ruled out of Misano due to shoulder injury

The one-time premier class race winner suffered three crashes across the four free practice sessions at Misano, two of which occurring on Saturday in FP3 and FP4.

Iannone had aggravated an old left shoulder injury in his Friday tumble, and did further damage to it when he fell at the Caro Hairpin at the end of the lap during the 30-minute final practice prior to qualifying.

He was taken to the medical centre for checks, and missed Q1 as a result. He has now been declared unfit to carry on due to “left shoulder trauma”.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

in the standings.

r from the San Marino GP onwards.

The Snipers rider has endured a similarly bruising weekend to his new manager, however, and has been declared unfit to continue at Misano.

vertebra and a right collarbone fracture respectively.

Neither will take any further part in the San Marino GP weekend, and are in doubt for next weekend’s Aragon race.