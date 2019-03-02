Iannone "not expecting a lot" on Aprilia debut

Iannone sat out much of the first pre-season test in Sepang and then finished 18th overall – four places behind teammate Aleix Espargaro - over three days of running at Qatar's Losail International Circuit.

The Italian, who previously rode for Ducati and Suzuki's factory teams, had been positively surprised by Aprilia's RS-GP when he tried it for the first time in the 2018 post-season.

But he admits it will take time for the bike to leap up the premier class pecking order.

“In general I’m not expecting a lot,” he said of his Qatar hopes. “I’m a little bit always... not negative, because I’m always positive, but in any case it’s important this year to finish the race.

“We start well, improve during the weekend and at the end we will see which position we finish the race.

“For sure it’s important we use our package at the maximum, this is the target.”

Iannone worked on making the RS-GP “smoother” in Qatar, as he found the bike to be “a little bit nervous on some parts of the track”.

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Gold and Goose / LAT Images