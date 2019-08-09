Iannone facing "biggest challenge of my life" at Aprilia

A grand prix winner with Ducati, at the end of last season.

The Noale firm has struggled to keep up with other MotoGP manufacturers so far this season, and Iannone himself has been regularly outperformed by .

Asked ahead of the Red Bull Ring race which aspects of its RS-GP bike Aprilia needs to improve, Iannone said: “Depends a lot about the track.

"We have a lot ups and downs - in Assen the bike not so bad, so we [were] missing something, but in any case in Brno was a complete disaster, really difficult to manage the situation, we lose in every area, in braking, in the corner speed, on acceleration, on engine.

“When we have a completely flat track, without bumps, and really high level of grip, we [can] fight from 10th position to 12th, 13th, like this. Sometimes something more.

“But when we have [a track] with lower grip, with bumps, we struggle a lot. We struggle a lot.

“In any case I believe in Aprilia, because [of] the history. But for sure I think it's a really big challenge, I think the biggest challenge of my life. And I hope I win also this challenge, but at the moment it's really difficult.”

Andrea Iannone, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

