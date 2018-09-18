Ian Wright suggests Spurs' Harry Kane may be struggling due to sleepless nights at home

Harry Kane’s struggles may be down to a new addition to his family

Arsenal legend Ian Wright believes the latest addition to Harry Kane’s family may be having an impact on his form for Tottenham Hotspur.

Kane’s fiance gave birth to their second child on August 8, just three days before the Premier League campaign started at Newcastle United.

While Kane’s large workload over the past three years has been labelled as the reason by many, Wright reckons the new arrival could have had an impact.

READ MORE: Barca captaincy has ‘changed’ Lionel Messi

READ MORE: Klopp: I wouldn’t have Neymar or Mbappe over Liverpool front three

READ MORE: Rashford losing his spark under Mourinho, warns Rio Ferdinand

Despite scoring twice in the opening five games, Kane looks jaded on the pitch and is lacking his usual sharpness.

After their first child was born in January 2017, Kane netted a hat-trick against West Brom, but Wright says you do not know how his sleeping pattern may have been affected differently.

“When you watch him, he does not look as sharp as we have seen him before,” Wright wrote in The Sun.

Kane did score at Old Trafford, but that has masked his tired displays

“But people don’t take into consideration the fact he has just had a new baby.

“How many other players coming back from the World Cup have recently had a new addition to the family?

“We don’t know what his sleeping patterns are like at the moment so maybe that might have something to do with his form.”