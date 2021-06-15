Ian Wright pokes fun at Roy Keane’s ‘armband’ jumper during France vs Germany ITV coverage

( ITV Sport)

Jumpers for goalposts? Roy Keane almost saw the funny side of some light-hearted stick from Ian Wright for his punditry wardrobe during ITV’s coverage of France’s 1-0 win over Germany.

The former Manchester United and Republic of Ireland midfielder wore a jumper with several bands on the left sleeve.

Keane was the subject of Wright’s joke shortly after presenter Mark Pougatch referred to Wales needing their captain for tomorrow’s game against Turkey.

Wright quipped: “Yeah, like Roy - he had to keep his armband on his jumper!”

Wright, Pougatch and Keane’s old adversary Patrick Vieira joined in with the laughter before Wright added: “I like it, though, I like it.”

"Wales need their captain... the man who wears the armband."



"Yeah, like Roy - he had to keep his armband on his jumper!"



Oh @IanWright0... please never change 😆#ITVFootball | #Euro2020 pic.twitter.com/WZDNHeKwSf — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 15, 2021

Pougatch said: “Two captains, one armband.”

Wright added: “He’s letting us know he’s the captain.”

Keane quickly saw the funny side but also gave Wright a cheeky hard stare, suggesting the former United enforcer has mellowed with age - but only ever so slightly.

Additional reporting by PA.

Read More

Did Rudiger bite Pogba? Germany defender ‘nibbled’ France star - Keane

Protestor parachutes into France vs Germany game, injures spectators

Italy vs Switzerland: Euros preview, prediction, team news, h2h, odds