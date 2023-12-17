Ian Wright: Match of the Day pundit to step down at end of season

Arsenal legend Ian Wright will step down as a pundit from Match of the Day at the end of the season.

Wright, 60, made his debut on the BBC programme as a player in 1997 and, following his retirement in 2000, went on to become a regular pundit in 2002.

Wright said the decision "had been coming for a while" and was "fast-tracked" by turning 60 last month.

"Ultimately, it's time to do a few more different things with my Saturdays," the former England striker said.

Wright had two spells on Match of the Day, first from 2002 before he left in 2008, and then returning in 2015. In May he appeared alongside Shaun Wright-Phillips to become the first father and son punditry team to appear on the show.

"After my debut show whilst still a player in 1997 and many more memorable years, I'll be stepping back from BBC MOTD at the end of this season," said Wright, who will be on Sunday's MOTD2 on BBC One at 22:30 GMT.

"I feel very privileged to have had such an incredible run on the most iconic football show in the world."

He added: "Anyone that knows my story knows how much the show has meant to me since I was a young boy. MOTD is my Holy Grail. On my first ever show, I told [presenter] Des Lynam, 'This is my Graceland'. It will always be my Graceland and I will always be watching.

"I'm stepping back having made great friends and many great memories. I'm really looking forward to my last months on the show and covering what will hopefully be an amazing title race."

Head of BBC Sport Content Philip Bernie said: "Ian has been a wonderful star player on MOTD since his first appearance over 20 years ago. His insight, wit and warmth have richly entertained and informed all those watching him. We will miss his unique style and presence when he goes at the end of this season, but we will be sure to give him the send-off he deserves."

Wright started his professional career with Crystal Palace aged 21 in 1985 and scored 90 goals, including two in the 1990 FA Cup final against Manchester United. Palace drew 3-3 but were beaten 1-0 in the replay.

He moved to Arsenal in 1991 for a then club record of £2.5m and went on to score 185 times for them, becoming the club's leading goalscorer in September 1997 and also winning the Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup and European Cup Winners' Cup during his time with the Gunners.

After leaving Arsenal, he had spells with West Ham, Nottingham Forest, Celtic and Burnley.

He also won 33 caps for England and scored nine goals.

Since retiring, he has become one of television's best-known football pundits, covering both the men's and women's game for the BBC and ITV.

Away from football, he fronted a BBC programme on his upbringing and his abusive childhood.

In June, he was appointed an OBE in the Birthday Honours list for services to football and charity and last month received the Freedom of the City of London.