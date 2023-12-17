Gary Lineker pays tribute to Ian Wright after decision to leave Match of the Day

Ian Wright has been regular fixture on the programme alongside host Gary Linker and fellow pundit Alan Shearer - Pete Dadds/BBC

Gary Lineker labelled former England striker Ian Wright “one of my favourite people on the planet” after announcing his decision to step down from Match of the Day at the end of the season.

Wright has been a regular on the BBC programme since 2002, having made his first appearance during his playing days, in 1997.

The 60-year-old said he intends to “do a few more different things with my Saturdays” and added that his decision has been “coming for a while”.

The announcement was greeted with several touching tributes, with Match of the Day host Lineker saying his farewells to Wright in a social media post.

“It has been an absolute pleasure and privilege to work alongside you, Ian,” Lineker wrote. “One of my favourite people on the planet. Farewell my friend.”

Ian Wright first appeared on the BBC show in 1997 - Mike Egerton/PA

Wright regularly appeared on Match of the Day from 2002 to 2008, and then returned to the show in 2015. Earlier this year, he and Shaun Wright-Phillips became the first father and son duo to appear as pundits.

“After my debut show whilst still a player in 1997 and many more memorable years, I’ll be stepping back from BBC MOTD at the end of this season,” said Wright.

“I feel very privileged to have had such an incredible run on the most iconic football show in the world. I’m stepping back having made great friends and many great memories. This decision has been coming for a while - maybe my birthday earlier this year fast-tracked it a little - but ultimately it’s time to do a few more different things with my Saturdays.

“I’m really looking forward to my last months on the show and covering what will hopefully be an amazing Premier League title race.”

Wright, who starred for Crystal Palace and Arsenal during his playing career, said on his first appearance on the show that Match of the Day was his “Graceland”.

'It will always be my Graceland and I will always be watching.'@IanWright0 🥹#BBCFootball #MOTD pic.twitter.com/vHH6qLB8uD — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) December 17, 2023

“It will always be my Graceland and I will always be watching,” he added in a statement posted on social media.

Philip Bernie, head of BBC Sport Content, said: “Ian has been a wonderful star player on MOTD since his first appearance over 20 years ago.

“His insight, wit and warmth have richly entertained and informed all those watching him. We will miss his unique style and presence when he goes at the end of this season, but we will be sure to give him the send-off he deserves.”

Wright’s successful broadcast career has also seen him work for ITV and BT Sport. He has his own podcast, “Wrighty’s House”, and in 2020 and 2022 he was voted TV/Radio Pundit of the Year by the Football Supporters’ Association.