Ian Wright hits back at Jamie Carragher in row about Arsenal celebrations

Martin Odegaard takes pictures of club photographer Stuart Macfarlane - Reuters/John Sibley

Ian Wright has hit out at his fellow pundits for their criticism of Arsenal’s celebrations following Sunday’s thrilling victory over Liverpool, with the former England striker asking: “Why is everybody trying to kill the joy?”

Arsenal’s players celebrated three crucial points on the pitch after the final whistle, with captain Martin Odegaard taking a picture of the club photographer Stuart Macfarlane in front of the home crowd.

A few minutes earlier, manager Mikel Arteta had reacted to his team’s third goal by sprinting down the touchline.

Those scenes prompted a critical response from Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville on Sky Sports. Telegraph Sport columnist Carragher said during the celebrations that Arsenal’s players should “just get down the tunnel”, while Neville later added that there was “immaturity” in Arsenal’s post-match behaviour.

In a video posted on social media, Wright has now told Arteta to keep celebrating with passion and said that Arsenal are often the subject of “pile-ons” in these situations.

“The negativity towards my manager,” said the former Arsenal striker. “What has he done apart from celebrating a goal and celebrating his team? Celebrating a team that is trying to beat these juggernauts, Liverpool and Manchester City.

“And because he’s celebrating? Because Martin Odegaard is taking a picture with Stuart the photographer? A lifelong Gunner. This man has been supporting Arsenal since he was five or something ridiculous like that. Taking a picture in front of the North Bank, what’s wrong with the captain doing that?

“It has got nothing to do with the fact that we’ve just beaten Liverpool, that’s just an opportunity. Why is everybody trying to kill the joy? Don’t kill the joy. There’s so much of the season to go. As soon as Arsenal do anything they just come under a pile-on. It’s like we can’t have any joy. It’s like England at a World Cup or a Euros. As soon as England start doing well everyone is jumping on them!

“It’s the same thing that happens with Arsenal. Don’t let them spoil the joy. Keep doing what you’re doing. Whatever is going to be will be. Do not kill the joy. My manager, celebrate with passion like you do, because that’s what it’s about. People are expecting us to bottle it and lose these games and we’re going through it, we’re getting ourselves through, through injuries and everything, and the hatred is just so intense.

“Just leave us alone. You lot can take the p--s if it doesn’t happen, like you normally do. Leave us alone in the joy. Enjoy, Arsenal fans! Enjoy our moments! Because that’s all this game is: moments. And we had one tonight, we beat the great Liverpool who are top of the league. Up the Gunners!”

On Sky Sports, Carragher had responded to Odegaard and MacFarlane’s pictures by saying: “Just get down the tunnel. You’ve won a game. Three points, they have been brilliant, they are back in the title race. Get down the tunnel. I’m serious, honestly.”

Neville later added: “The celebrations at the end, I don’t think were of a team that thought they were going to go on to win the title. I think they were a team that did not want to be out of the title race, and that was the relief we saw at the end.

“I still think there was a little bit of immaturity in the celebrations. To me, it felt like relief that they weren’t eight points behind.”

Jamie Carragher said Martin Odegaard should: "just get down the tunnel" after Arsenal's win - PA/Peter Powell

Arsenal’s victory meant they closed the gap at the top of the table to two points. It was their third consecutive win in the Premier League, after a run of three games without a victory before the turn of the year.