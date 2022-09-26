Ian strengthens into a hurricane, heads toward Cuba, Florida

·3 min read

HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Ian moved near the Cayman Islands and closer to western Cuba early Monday on a track to hit Florida as a major hurricane this week.

Ian was forecast to intensify rapidly and become a major hurricane as soon as late Monday before becoming an even stronger Category 4 hurricane over warm Gulf of Mexico waters before striking the west central coast of Florida on Wednesday.

Authorities in Cuba suspended classes in Pinar del Rio province and planned evacuations Monday as Ian gained strength on approach to Grand Cayman and the Cuban provinces of Isla de Juventud, Pinar del Rio and Artemisa.

“Cuba is expecting extreme hurricane force winds, also life threatening storm surge and heavy rainfall,” U.S. National Hurricane Center senior specialist Daniel Brown told The Associated Press early Monday.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Ian should reach far-western Cuba late Monday or early Tuesday, hitting near the country’s most famed tobacco fields. Cuba state media outlet Granma said authorities would begin evacuating people from vulnerable areas early Monday in Pinar del Rio. Classes there have been suspended.

At 8 a.m. EDT on Monday, Ian was moving northwest at 14 mph (22 kph), about 90 miles (145 kilometers) west-southwest of Grand Cayman, according to the center. It had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph).

“Ian is not expected to spend much time over western Cuba, and additional strengthening is likely over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday,” the hurricane center said. “Ian is likely to have an expanding wind field and will be slowing down by that time, which will have the potential to produce significant wind and storm surge impacts along the west coast of Florida.”

Florida residents were getting ready, lining up for hours in Tampa to collect bags of sand and clearing store shelves of bottled water.

A hurricane watch was issued for Florida's central western coast including the Tampa Bay area, where Hillsborough County suspended classes through Thursday to prepare schools to serve as shelters for evacuees. Additional watches for more northern areas along the peninsula’s west coast may be issued, Brown said.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency throughout Florida and urged residents to prepare for the storm to lash large swaths of the state with heavy rains, high winds and rising seas.

“We're going to keep monitoring the track of this storm. But it really is important to stress the degree of uncertainty that still exists,” DeSantis said at a news conference Sunday, cautioning that “even if you're not necessarily right in the eye of the path of the storm, there's going to be pretty broad impacts throughout the state.”

Flash and urban flooding is possible in the Florida Keys and Florida peninsula through midweek, and then heavy rainfall was possible for north Florida, the Florida panhandle and the southeast United States later this week.

The agency has advised Floridians to have hurricane plans in place and monitor updates of the storm’s evolving path.

President Joe Biden also declared an emergency, authorizing the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, to coordinate disaster relief and provide assistance to protect lives and property. The president postponed a scheduled Sept. 27 trip to Florida because of the storm.

___

Associated Press writer Julie Walker contributed to this report from New York.

Cristiana Mesquita, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Hurricane Ian forms, continues track towards Florida

    Hurricane Ian strengthened overnight and is forecast to become a major hurricane on Tuesday.

  • Tropical Storm Ian could be major hurricane by Tuesday; Statewide emergency in Florida declared

    Ian became a tropical storm Friday. Forecasters say it may strengthen into a hurricane with the potential to hit Florida in coming days.

  • Tropical Storm Ian - live: Florida warned to ‘be ready’ as Ian expected to rapidly intensify into hurricane

    Follow live updates on the extreme weather event

  • Two Killed in Crash at 'Pop-Up' H2Oi-Related Event in New Jersey

    A 37-year-old man was arrested and charged with multiple crimes following the incident.

  • After rocky start, hopes up in Oregon drug decriminalization

    SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Two years after Oregon residents voted to decriminalize hard drugs and dedicate hundreds of millions of dollars to treatment, few people have requested the services and the state has been slow to channel the funds. When voters passed the state's pioneering Drug Addiction Treatment and Recovery Act in 2020, the emphasis was on treatment as much as on decriminalizing possession of personal-use amounts of heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine and other drugs. But Oregon still has amon

  • Ian still aiming for Florida, cold front on the way for us

    Ian still aiming for Florida, cold front on the way for us

  • Powerful typhoon leaves 6 rescuers dead in north Philippines

    Typhoon Noru blew out of the northern Philippines on Monday, leaving six people dead, knocking down power in two entire provinces, trapping villagers in floods and forcing officials to suspend classes and government work in and around the capital. The most powerful typhoon to hit the country this year slammed ashore in Burdeos town in Quezon province before nightfall on Sunday then weakened as it barreled overnight across the main Luzon region, where more than 52,000 people were moved to emergency shelters, some forcibly, officials said. Gov. Daniel Fernando of Bulacan province, north of Manila, said five rescuers, who were using a boat to help residents trapped in floodwaters, were hit by a collapsed wall then apparently drowned in the rampaging waters.

  • Typhoon Noru floods houses in northern Philippines

    STORY: Five rescue workers were killed in Bulacan province, its Governor Daniel Fernando told DZMM radio, while residents there were seen wading through waist-deep waters and other stranded on rooftops.Floods submerged swathes of farmland and communities in the north, video and images shared by the president's office showed, after the category 3 typhoon dumped heavy rains and brought strong winds after making landfall at the weekend.The stock market, government offices and schools were closed on Monday as authorities raced to deal with the aftermath of Typhoon Noru, which has weakened since passing through the Philippines on Sunday night and was headed out over the South China Sea toward Vietnam."This is the worst flooding that happened here," resident Elpidio dela Cruz told Reuters in Bulacan, standing in a knee-deep water outside his house."The water reached the second floor," he added.

  • 'Our road to recovery will be weeks or longer,' P.E.I. premier tells Fiona briefing

    P.E.I. Premier Dennis King and Tanya Mullally of the province's Emergency Measures Organization said an assessment of what King called "devastating" damage from Hurricane Fiona will start as soon as it is safe for work crews to go out. Islanders shouldn't expect everything to spring back to normal quickly, however. "Our road to recovery will be weeks or longer," the premier warned, since the damage was perhaps "the worst we've ever seen" from a tropical storm system. "It will be an all-hands-on-

  • Military to assist P.E.I. in cleanup efforts, King says

    The Canadian Armed Forces will assist P.E.I. with cleanup efforts as the impact of post-tropical storm Fiona on the Island continues to be assessed. Premier Dennis King said at a briefing Sunday afternoon that 100 military personnel would arrive in the evening to assist the province's recovery efforts after a request for assistance sent Saturday was approved by the federal government. Military personnel are expected to be on the ground assisting provincial crews by Monday morning. Fiona hit P.E.

  • Judge rejects attempt by 5 Western University students to block COVID booster mandate

    An attempt by five Western University students to block the school's COVID-19 booster shot mandate has been rejected by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice. In a written decision, Justice Kelly Tranquilli stated that as an independent, autonomous, and self-governing institution, Western can govern its affairs separately from the province, and collecting personal health data from staff and students is its way of implementing the vaccination policy. "The collection of proof of vaccine is how the

  • Ian is now a hurricane, forecast to be Cat 3 soon. Watches, warnings for parts of Florida

    Parts of Florida are under hurricane and storm surge watches and the lower Keys remain under a tropical storm warning Monday as forecasters eye newly formed Hurricane Ian, which is forecast to turn into a major storm soon as it heads toward Cuba and Florida.

  • 'Widespread Devastation' After Post-Tropical Cyclone Fiona Rips Through Nova Scotia

    Debris from damaged trees was strewn across roadways in Cape Brenton and Port Morien, Nova Scotia, on Sunday, September 25, after post-tropical storm Fiona ripped through Canada’s Atlantic coast the previous day.The Nova Scotia Government opened shelters across the province, asked the Canadian Armed Forces to assist in clean-up and power restoration efforts, and requested federal funding to help municipalities deal with damage incurred by Fiona.Footage captured by Twitter user @CBmesonet shows a row of uprooted trees in Port Morien, Nova Scotia, on Sunday. “Widespread devastation of the Acadian/coastal boreal forest,” read a caption accompanying the post. Credit: @CBmesonet via Storyful

  • Storm Ian strengthens into hurricane as Florida and Cuba forecast to be in path

    Tropical storm Ian has strengthened into a hurricane set to unleash significant winds, flash floods and mudslides in Florida, Cuba and Jamaica, weather experts have warned. The weather system is about 90 miles (150km) southwest of the Cayman Islands in the Caribbean Sea, according to the latest advisory issued by the National Hurricane Centre (NHC) on Monday. Authorities in Cuba's Pinar del Rio province, about two hours southwest of capital Havana, are preparing to evacuate people before the storm is expected to hit the western part of the island en route to Florida.

  • Tropical Storm Ian - live: Florida warned to ‘be ready’ for potential hurricane as Biden postpones visit

    Follow live updates on the extreme weather event

  • Is the world's deadliest profession also among the most violent?

    The following story is based on material from the first episode of a new podcast series, The Outlaw Ocean, released by the CBC and the Los Angeles Times. Listen here, or wherever you get your podcasts. Crimes like this don't often happen on land. A 10-minute, slow-motion slaughter captured by a cellphone camera shows a group of unarmed men at sea, flailing in the water, shot and killed one by one, after which the culprits pose for celebratory selfies. For human rights lawyers and ocean advocates

  • Cancellation of Taiwan Pride event shows China’s influence extends far beyond its borders

    The cancellation of the WorldPride 2025 event in Taiwan is not only a loss for LGBTQ+ rights in Asia. It’s also emblematic of the influence of authoritarian regimes worldwide.

  • Hickey scores twice, Huneault posts shutout as Canada beats Czechs to open International Para Hockey Cup

    Canada's Para hockey team got off to a strong start at the International Para Hockey Cup with a 3-0 win over host Czech Republic on Saturday in Ostrava. Three-time Paralympian Liam Hickey scored a pair of goals, including an empty-netter to close out the victory, while Mathieu Lelièvre scored his first goal with Team Canada to provide insurance in the third period. The Canadians took control following a scoreless first period and finished with 25 shots on goal. Jean-François Huneault recorded th

  • Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon returns to Fight Island for UFC 280 bout

    Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon looks to make it three wins in a row when he faces unbeaten Muhammad (The Punisher) Mokaev at UFC 280 next month. The card, scheduled for Oct. 22 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, features two title bouts. Brazilian Charles Oliveira takes on Russia's Islam Makhachev, the No. 4 contender, for the vacant lightweight championship while Aljamain (Funk Master) Sterling defends his bantamweight crown against fellow American T.J. Dillashaw, ranked second among 135-pound

  • Vierling's RBI single in 10th lifts Phillies past Blue Jays

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matt Vierling had five hits, including the game-winning RBI single in the 10th, to rally the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night. J.T. Realmuto homered as Philadelphia snapped a five-game losing streak to stay 2 1/2 games ahead of Milwaukee for the final NL wild-card spot. “It doesn’t get much better than that,” Vierling said. “Definitely needed it. We grinded all night.” Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer for the Blue