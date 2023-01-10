Ian Somerhalder, Nikki Reed share they're expecting second child: 'Round two here we go'

Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed are sinking their teeth into parenthood.

Somerhalder and Reed, who starred in the teen vampire dramas "The Vampire Diaries" and the "Twilight" saga respectively, took to Instagram Monday to announce that Reed is pregnant with their second child. The actors are also parents to 5-year-old daughter Bodhi Soleil.

"2023 celebrating life," Reed wrote alongside a photo of herself cradling her growing baby bump in one hand, and carrying Bodhi in the other. "Years of dreaming, manifesting and praying over this very moment. So much love. What a gift."

She continued: "As all of you know, I have very strong boundaries with social media, especially when it comes to children and what I choose to put out into the world. Thank you so much for honoring that, and for sending positivity and kindness and LOVE. Some things are too good not to share."

Somerhalder shared the same photo of Reed and Bodhi to his Instagram page and gave a warm shoutout to his wife.

"All I’ve ever wanted from the time I was a young boy was to have a big family," Somerhalder wrote. "Thank you Nik for giving me that gift. ROUND TWO HERE WE GO!!!!! Thank you thank you to this incredible human for the gift of life and love, for being the most incredible mom and working so hard to make dreams come true!!!

"When I was taking this photo, I could not believe what I was seeing through that viewfinder. There’s nothing more beautiful…"

This is not the first time Somerhalder and Reed have used Instagram to share family news. The couple also announced Reed’s pregnancy with Bodhi on the social media platform in May 2017, sharing a sweet outdoor photo of Somerhalder kissing Reed’s belly.

"Hi Little One," Reed wrote in her caption, "How is it possible to love someone so much already? All I know for sure is it's the strongest feeling I've ever felt."

Somerhalder shared the same photo, but instead of writing a message to his baby, he addressed his friends and family. "In my 38 years on this earth I've never experienced anything more powerful and beautiful than this. I can't think of anything more exciting than this next chapter and we wanted you to hear this from us first," he said. "Thank you for your kind energy. "

Somerhalder starred as Damon Salvatore on "The Vampire Diaries" from 2009-2017, while Reed portrayed Rosalie Hale in 2008's "Twilight," 2009's "New Moon," 2010's "Eclipse" and "Breaking Dawn" Parts 1 and 2 in 2011 and 2012.

The couple married in 2015.

Contributing: Carly Mallenbaum, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ian Somerhalder, Nikki Reed announce they're expecting second child