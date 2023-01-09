Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed Reveal They're Expecting Second Baby After 'Years of Dreaming'

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 26: Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder attend Maison de Mode's Sustainable Style Awards at The West Hollywood EDITION on June 26, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images)

Andrew Toth/Getty Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder

Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed's family is getting a little bit bigger.

On Monday, the couple announced they're expecting their second baby on their respective Instagram accounts.

The Vampire Diaries alum, 44, shared a photo of Reed, 34, holding their daughter Bodhi Soleil with one hand as she cradles her bump with another, in a gorgeous outdoor setting.

"All I've ever wanted from the time I was a young boy was to have a big family. Thank you Nik for giving me that gift," he wrote. "ROUND TWO HERE WE GO!!!!! Thank you thank you to this incredible human for the gift of life and love, for being the most incredible mom and working so hard to make dreams come true!!!"

Referencing the picture, he continued, "When I was taking this photo, I could not believe what I was seeing through that viewfinder. There's nothing more beautiful…"

"All I ask is that everyone sends positivity to Nik & I during this time. The social space can be a strange one, but we can also make it a great one."

Sharing the same photo on her own Instagram, the Twilight star shared her gratitude for her pregnancy and excitement to share the news.

"2023 celebrating life🖤Years of dreaming, manifesting and praying over this very moment. So much love. What a gift," she began her caption.

"As all of you know, I have very strong boundaries with social media, especially when it comes to children and what I choose to put out into the world. Thank you so much for honoring that, and for sending positivity and kindness and LOVE. Some things are too good not to share :)," she concluded, tagging Somerhalder as the photographer.

Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder with their daughter

Ian Somerhalder Instagram

The couple, who tied the knot in April 2015, welcomed Bodhi in July 2017 after announcing they were expecting a few months prior.

While the couple has chosen to raise Bodhi out of the spotlight, they have been open about the environment they are raising her in. The family of three currently resides on a farm, and the Vampire Diaries alum describes their quiet lifestyle as "magic."

"It's really the way it's always supposed to have been," Somerhalder told PEOPLE in August 2022.