Ant And Dec Lead Tributes To BGT Warm-Up Star Ian Royce Following His Death, Aged 51

Tributes are being paid to comedian Ian Royce, who has died at the age of 51.

Ian was best known as the long-time warm-up act on TV shows like The X Factor and Britain’s Got Talent.

On Tuesday night, Ian’s daughter Roxanne announced on Twitter that her father had died “from severe pneumonia and multiple organ failure”.

“He was in no pain and was surrounded by friends and family,” she said. “He put up a good fight but is in a better place now.”

Shortly after the news was announced, stars including Ant and Dec, Piers Morgan and Amanda Holden – who worked with Ian on BGT for many years – paid tribute on social media.

“We are sorry to hear of the passing of Ian ‘Roycey’ Royce,” Ant and Dec tweeted. “He was an integral part of the #BGT team for many years.

“Our thoughts are with his beloved Roxy and all his family. RIP Roycey. We’ll never forget you.”

Piers shared a photo of himself and Ian on the set of Life Stories, remembering him as the “funniest warm-up man in showbiz and a legend in the TV industry”.

He wrote: “Worked with him on @⁦BGT, ⁦@AGT⁩ & most of my Life Stories shows.

“Great guy, very loyal friend, & such a proud dad to his daughter Roxanne. Thanks for all the laughs mate.”

Amanda then tweeted: “So sad to hear the sad news of @officialroycey who was our warm up man and friend on @bgt... just an absolute tragedy. Mine and my family’s thoughts go out to Roxy his lovely daughter.”

Other celebrities who knew and worked with Ian, including Dermot O’Leary, Myleene Klass, Kate Thornton and Davina McCall also expressed their sadness over the news.

