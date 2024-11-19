Ian Martinez scores 32 to lead Utah State over Montana 95-83

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Ian Martinez scored 32 points as Utah State beat Montana 95-83 on Monday night.

Martinez had seven rebounds for the Aggies (4-0). Mason Falslev scored 25 points and added five steals. Karson Templin pitched in with 12 points and nine rebounds.

Money Williams led the Grizzlies (2-3) in scoring, finishing with 25 points. Joe Pridgen added 18 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. Jensen Bradtke finished with 17 points.

Utah State took the lead with 13:08 left in the first half and never looked back. The score was 49-35 at halftime, with Martinez racking up 17 points.

The Aggies pulled away with a 10-2 run to up its lead to 13 in the second half.

