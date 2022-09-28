Ian likely to strike the Triangle heaviest Friday into Saturday, triggering flash floods

The “monster” storm bearing down on Florida will strike hardest in the Triangle on Friday evening into Saturday, possibly raining hard and fast enough to trigger flooding.

The National Weather Service said Wednesday the storm’s most intense period could be shorter than predicted early this week, triggering overflows in Triangle streams and low-lying areas.

Overall, Ian is still expected to dump up to 5 inches of rain throughout the weekend, a heavy amount by any gauge. But the worst of it will endure less for less time.

“If there was a time I was going to just stay put, it would be Friday evening to Saturday morning,” said Nick Petro, meteorologist. “I don’t want people to think the sun’s going to come out and everything will resume, but in terms of the worst of it, that will end a little sooner.”

Wednesday #ncwx update:

• Overall there was very little change to the forecast and expected impacts to NC since yesterday. Heavy rain could result in localized flash flooding, possible landslides along the Blue Ridge Escarpment and rises on main-stem rivers. pic.twitter.com/HVGepuxExj — NC Emergency Management (@NCEmergency) September 28, 2022

NC Emergency Management reported Thursday that heavy rain remains the greatest threat statewide, spreading west to east and possibly triggering coastal floods and tornadoes.

The greatest chance for flooding comes along the state’s border with Virginia.

Petro said the Triangle and Piedmont sit in a relative “low spot” for the storm compared with what might hit both the NC mountains and coast, but the threat of flash flooding is still great depending on how much rain falls in a short period.

Meanwhile, the Triangle’s largest event scheduled for this weekend — IBMA Bluegrass Live starting Friday in downtown Raleigh — has shifted the entire event indoors.

Also, the N.C. Zoo in Asheboro announced it will be closed Friday and Saturday due to the storm.