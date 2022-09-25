Ian likely won’t head to South Florida but could make an impact. Here’s how — and why

Grethel Aguila
·3 min read

Good news for South Floridians: Tropical Storm Ian likely won’t travel directly over the region. However, there’s also troublesome developments: the system may still make its presence known.

As Ian heads into Florida, more than likely as a Category 2 storm, it’ll zip up the west coast. Floridians across the state may notice the storm’s powerful force, and it won’t only be because people are taking bottled waters off the shelves expeditiously and standing in long lines at Publix.

Here’s how the approaching storm could impact South Florida — and what officials worry about as they brace for it to hit the state.

When will Florida start feeling the storm?

Tropical Storm Ian will be a long-drawn event, said Pablo Santos, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Miami. The storm will enter the Gulf of Mexico late Tuesday and will move across the eastern Gulf until reaching the northeast by the end of the week.

Floridians will start to feel Ian’s winds and rains slightly later than originally predicted, as per the storm’s new projected path. Winds are expected to rise to hurricane-force Wednesday morning.

READ MORE: Tropical Storm Ian primed to power up, hit Florida as hurricane. Exact track uncertain

How will South Florida be impacted by Ian?

While South Florida isn’t in Ian’s projected trajectory, the region can still feel the storm’s effect.

“The storm doesn’t have to move right over us to create trouble for us,” Santos said.

The main concern in South Florida for flooding rains, Santos said. South Florida is currently at risk of excessive rainfall, which can produce flash flooding.

Daily rain showers in the area might be enhanced by increasing moisture associated with a hurricane moving up the west coast, Santos said.

The Miami office of the National Weather Service said rainfall is expected to be heaviest Tuesday and Tuesday night but could linger through Wednesday. South Florida could see about two to six inches of rain.

There is also high risk of rip currents in Palm Beach and moderate risk in Broward and Miami-Dade.

As Ian inches toward the southwestern coast, there is also concern for some tornado activity, Santos said. Areas of South Florida might feel strong wind gusts comparable to a tropical storm.

All these concerns, Santos said, can increase if the storm edges closer to the eastern edge of the cone.

“The likelihood of having a direct impact on us has diminished greatly over the last two days,” he said. “But that does not mean that we are immune to experiencing impacts.”

What about the parts of Florida projected to be hit by Ian?

Florida’s west coast is likely to be impacted by varying degrees of storm surges, Santos said. It’s still too early to tell what areas in the region will be most affected.

A storm’s intensity, its wind field and the topography of the coast all affect the severity of the rise in water, Santos said. Over time, winds push water toward the coast, which spurs flooding.

Florida’s west coast — and Tampa Bay in particular — is uniquely vulnerable to storm surge. The shallow shelf in the Gulf of Mexico can push tremendous amounts of water onshore.

A map predicts how affected Florida will be by storm surges throughout the week.
Coastal Emergency Risks Assessment, a map created by Louisiana State University that delivers storm surge guidance, predicts there will be hotspots near Tampa and much of the north-central coast of the state later into the week.

READ MORE: What is storm surge? What are its impacts? Is Florida at risk? Your questions answered

