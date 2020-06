Actor Ian Holm performs in King Lear, at the Royal National Theatre. By: William Shakespeare. (Photo by robbie jack/Corbis via Getty Images)

Actor Ian Holm has died at the age of 88.

The Lord Of The Rings star passed away today (Friday).

The Mirror quoted his agent as saying: “It is with great sadness that the actor Sir Ian Holm CBE passed away this morning at the age of 88.

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 29: Sir Ian Holm attends the "Tolkien" UK premiere at The Curzon Mayfair on April 29, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

"He died peacefully in hospital, with his family and carer. Charming, kind and ferociously talented, we will miss him hugely."