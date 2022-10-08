Ian Blackford: Scotland needs indyref2 to escape ‘constant crisis’ of Brexit

Simon Johnson
·3 min read
Ian Blackford on stage - Andrew Milligan/PA
Ian Blackford on stage - Andrew Milligan/PA

The UK is trapped in a state of “constant crisis” and Scots can only escape the chaos with independence, the SNP’s Westminster leader has said as he warned them their homes and pensions were no longer safe.

Ian Blackford told the party’s conference in Aberdeen that the economic turmoil caused by the mini-Budget was the “new normal” for British politics rather than the “exception”.

He accused Westminster of driving the UK “towards disaster” since the 2016 Brexit referendum campaign and argued Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng had finished the job by taking the economy “over the edge”.

In an appeal to Scots who rejected separation in the 2014 referendum because they considered it too risky, he said: “Your homes, your pensions, your incomes are not safe under Westminster control. It is a cost, a risk, a price that Scotland can’t afford to pay any longer.”

Mr Blackford said the new Prime Minister and her Chancellor had “made the worst first impression in the history of British politics” but argued that a Labour government would be no better as it was now another “Tory hard Brexit party”.

‘An insult to Scottish Labour voters’

Amid growing concern in SNP circles that Labour is on course to win power and this could damage support for independence, he insisted that Sir Keir Starmer had “betrayed” Scotland by refusing to reverse Brexit or to allow another separation vote.

He said Sir Keir’s opposition to any deal with the SNP if he becomes prime minister was “an insult to the many Scottish Labour voters who also believe in independence”.

His intervention came ahead of Nicola Sturgeon’s keynote speech to the conference on Monday and a two-day Supreme Court hearing starting on Tuesday on whether she has the power to stage a legal independence referendum.

Ms Sturgeon wants to stage another separation vote in October next year but constitutional affairs are reserved to Westminster and Ms Truss has repeatedly ruled out transferring the necessary powers.

‘Reckless, Right-wing wreckers’

Arguing that the “shambles” of the past few weeks demonstrated that “this is now broke, broken Britain”, Mr Blackford warned Scots their financial security would be at risk if they remained part of the UK.

“The reality is – the chaos of the last few weeks is now no exception, it has become the new normal of British politics,” Mr Blackford told the conference.

“A pattern of constant crisis now defines Westminster. It all started when they boarded that big red Brexit bus in 2016 – and they have been driving towards disaster ever since.”

The SNP Westminster leader said the Truss Government was “the remaining rump of a desperate Tory party – reckless, Right-wing wreckers who should never be allowed anywhere near the privilege of power ever, ever again.”

He concluded: “Let’s make sure we win our independence and finally, finally get rid of Westminster Tory governments for good.”

Keith Brown, the SNP’s deputy leader, opened the three-day conference by disclosing that the party will shortly launch “a new broadcast platform, with the first episode of this new show covering the debate over Scotland’s future”.

The show was later disclosed to be a podcast named Scotland’s Voices, although wags at the conference nicknamed it “Natflix”.

