Ian Bell Announces Cricket Retirement: Twitterati Congratulates Former England Batsman for Great Career (See Reactions)

Ian Bell has announced his decision to retire from all forms of cricket at the end of the ongoing season. The 38-year-old made the announcement through a post on Twitter where he said his body was failing to keep up with the pace of the game. Bell made his England debut in 2004 and represented the country in 118 Test matches, 161 ODIs and 8 Twenty20 Internationals. He last played for the national team in 2015 but has been an integral part of Warwickshire in English County cricket and recently signed a two-year contract at the county club. Ian Bell Announces Retirement From All Forms of Cricket With Emotional Post.

"It's true when they say you know when the time's right, and unfortunately, my time is now," he said in a statement he shared on social media. "While my hunger and enthusiasm for the sport that I love remain as strong as ever, my body simply can't keep up with the demands of the game to the standard of which I expect of myself."

Well wishes and tributes flowed in from all around the world for the stylish right-handed batsman, who was an instrumental part of England’s many memorable victories during his time with the national team. Many congratulated him on a storied career and wished well for the second innings.

What A Champion!!

What a champion 🙌

What a career 🏏

What a cover drive 😍

Congrats @Ian_Bell 👏 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 5, 2020





There Will Never Be Another Like Ian Bell

There will never be another quite like Ian Bell.pic.twitter.com/WrXmovniuN — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) September 5, 2020





One of the Most Stylish Batsmen in England Cricket

One of the most stylish England batsmen to ever grace the game, & a fantastic bloke too.

Congratulations on a brilliant career @Ian_Bell - it's been an absolute pleasure to watch you. https://t.co/JNrBtdC6qP — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 5, 2020





Congrats Ian Bell On a Great Career

Former England batsman Ian Bell will hang up his boots from professional cricket at the end of the 2020 summer. With 13,331 runs in international cricket, he is currently England's fourth-highest run-getter 👏 Congrats on a great career 🎉 pic.twitter.com/m80weECcO5 — ICC (@ICC) September 5, 2020





All The Best

Loved watching you playing for England. All the best. Proper number 3. — robert burns (@Burnsy10Rob) September 5, 2020





A Wonderful Legend of the Game

One of my favorite English cricketer of all time. A legend in every format of the game.

Congrats on a brilliant career @Ian_Bell 👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/bGFzahz1bL — Rutvik Dabhi (@iamdrutvik) September 5, 2020





Bell scored 7727 runs in 118 Test matches for England with 22 centuries and 46 fifties to his name. He also represented the national team in over 150 ODI matches and scored 5416 runs with the help of four hundreds and 25 half-centuries. He has also a T20I fifty from eight games.