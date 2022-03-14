Steven Davis being written off prematurely, says Northern Ireland boss

Andy Hampson
·3 min read
Veteran Steven Davis remains in Northern Ireland&#x002019;s plans despite speculation he could retire (PA Archive)
Veteran Steven Davis remains in Northern Ireland’s plans despite speculation he could retire (PA Archive)

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough has warned people writing off Steven Davis’ international career they are doing so prematurely.

The veteran Rangers midfielder, who has earned a record 132 caps for his country, has been included in Baraclough’s 25-man squad for this month’s friendlies against Luxembourg and Hungary.

There had been speculation over whether the 37-year-old would continue following the end of Northern Ireland’s unsuccessful World Cup qualifying campaign.

Yet Baraclough insists the former Southampton player remains committed and is firmly in his plans as he looks ahead to the start of the Nations League programme in the summer.

Baraclough said: “I know it’s a question that’s going to be asked every (press) conference but my conversations with Steven have been no different – looking forward to the two games, looking forward to June.

“He still was one of our best players against Italy and that just shows you that if he’s got any thoughts of finishing or quitting, or if anyone wants to try to finish him, then they’re going down the wrong road with that.”

Northern Ireland play in Luxembourg on March 25 before hosting Hungary at Windsor Park four days later. They will be the side’s first outings since they wrapped up their World Cup qualifiers with a creditable goalless draw against Italy, a result which denied the European champions an automatic place in Qatar.

The only issue concerning Davis had been fitness-related after a stop-start campaign at Ibrox but Baraclough expects him to be able to join up with the group.

Baraclough thinks the problems he has had this term may even have fuelled his hunger to continue on the international front.

Manager Ian Baraclough expects Davis to be involved when the Nations League begins in June (PA Wire)
Manager Ian Baraclough expects Davis to be involved when the Nations League begins in June (PA Wire)

Baraclough said: “He’s out of the picture at Rangers at the moment having had a couple of little niggles and the team have done well, so it’s been difficult for him to get back into the side.

“That’s probably something new for Steven, having to contend with that, which means he’s looking forward to meeting up with the group of guys and being part of our squad.

“He’s had a couple of setbacks, a small calf issue, a thigh issue, but I’ve not been told he won’t be fit for us come next week.”

Leicester defender Jonny Evans is not included in Baraclough’s squad due to injury but Fleetwood winger Paddy Lane and Sunderland’s Trai Hume have earned their first senior call-ups.

There are also returns for five players in Shayne Lavery, Dion Charles, Daniel Ballard, Matthew Kennedy and Luke Donnelly but Jordan Jones, Dale Taylor, Jamal Lewis, Conor Washington and Ethan Galbraith are not involved.

Jonny Evans will not be involved because of injury (PA Wire)
Jonny Evans will not be involved because of injury (PA Wire)

Baraclough said: “We’ve tried to go as strong as possible for the two friendlies and I’ve said that it’s like a reset for the next two years.

“We’ll hopefully try and put a good platform in place for what hopefully will be a successful two years, a Nation’s League campaign followed by the Euros.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Manitobans among 15 Western Hockey League players tapped for 2022 CHL Top Prospects game

    Several players with links to Manitoba have made the cut for the upcoming Canadian Hockey League Top Prospects game. That includes 17-year-old Conor Geekie, a Winnipeg Ice centre originally from the western Manitoba community of Strathclair. For Geekie, being selected for the game is an exciting opportunity — and a chance to brag a little bit to his brother, Morgan Geekie, who plays with the NHL's Seattle Kraken. "My brother never got the opportunity to go [to this game] when he was going throug

  • Defending champion NYCFC beats CF Montreal 4-1 for 1st win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th

  • Jack Eichel felt like Sabres were 'toying' with him over surgery, captaincy

    Golden Knights star Jack Eichel spoke on his "messy" fallout with the Sabres ahead of his highly-anticipated return to Buffalo.

  • Alex Ovechkin gets away with blatant penalty, Capitals tie game with 1 second left

    Some poor officiating earned the Washington Capitals an extra point in the standings.

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • Fred VanVleet on return: 'Happy to be back doing what I love'

    The heart and sole of the Raptors returned to the lineup versus the Spurs after a five-game absence, dropping 26 points and looking like he didn't miss a beat. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Yusei Kikuchi could be a brilliant addition or foolish gamble for Blue Jays

    Yusei Kikuchi is undeniably talented but maddeningly inconsistent.

  • Nick Nurse breaks down Raptors’ win over Suns, congratulates Popovich on record

    Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was impressed with how his team didn’t crumble in the fourth quarter in a tough game on the road. He spoke about how Fred VanVleet kept Toronto composed, how Gary Trent Jr. benefits from VanVleet’s presence and then congratulated Gregg Popovich on setting the NBA wins record for a head coach. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • NHL leaders: Will they or won't they?

    As NHL Twitter comes alive to debate award nominations, Julian asks the Zone Time crew, 'Will they or won't they?' Can Auston Matthews break the 60 goal mark? Will Connor McDavid reach 120 points despite the Oilers struggles? And can the great ageing 8 score 50 goals this season?

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • Team Newfoundland and Labrador gain experience, make history at Brier

    Team Newfoundland and Labrador may not be taking home any hardware from the Brier, but they're bringing back a lot of experience, some unforgettable memories and a history-making moment. At just 15 years old, Nicholas Codner from Torbay made Brier history by becoming the youngest player to ever compete at the men's national curling championship. "It's been pretty awesome, everyone has been pretty supportive," said Codner, who spoke with CBC News from Lethbridge, Alberta. "I don't think people re

  • The Raptors Development Game

    When it comes to Scottie Barnes, Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and Nick Nurse, what's one thing you would like to see them develop before next season? Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast.

  • How Scottie Barnes took over vs. Spurs

    The Toronto Raptors were in tough against a stingy Spurs team through 24 minutes, but they really ramped it up in the second half, led by rookie Scottie Barnes. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic surrenders all-time absurd goal

    Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic somehow swatted a wide, bouncing puck through his own legs for one of the absolute weirdest goals you'll ever see.

  • AHL player covered in blood after epic heavyweight fight

    This fight between Kurtis Gabriel and Mathieu Olivier was one for the ages.

  • Gabriel Landeskog sounds off on an awful night for NHL refs

    It wasn’t a banner night for NHL officials across the board Thursday evening.

  • Phil Kessel extends ironman streak with 1 shift, then flies home for birth of child

    Phil Kessel had a very eventful Tuesday night.

  • Gary Trent Jr. thinks ‘sky is the limit’ for Raptors

    Gary Trent Jr. addressed the media after his 42-point performance against the Suns. The Raptors guard spoke about having Fred VanVleet back in the lineup, how offensive rebounding is contagious, and what he feels Toronto can accomplish as the season winds down. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Maple Leafs pull up to Heritage Classic in full steelworker gear

    Both the Leafs and Sabres rolled into Sunday's outdoor game in Hamilton in style.

  • Golden goodbye: Canada's Brian McKeever victorious in final individual Paralympic race

    Canada's Brian McKeever is going out on top. The 42-year-old won his final individual Paralympic race on Saturday in Beijing, taking the gold medal in the men's visually impaired middle-distance cross-country event. McKeever announced before Beijing 2022 that he was planning to retire following these Games. His latest podium appearance is the 20th of his career, and his 16th gold — moving him into a tie for most titles won by a male winter Paralympian with German alpine skier Gerd Schoenfelder.