Ian Alexander Jr, Regina King’s Son, Dies at 26

Ian Alexander Jr., the only child of actress-director Regina King, died Friday at age 26, the actress said in a statement provide to multiple media outlets.

No cause of death has been made public, but according to People, which first reported Alexander’s death, he died by suicide.

Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian, He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you,” King said in a statement provided to TheWrap.

Alexander was known publicly as a DJ and singer-songwriter under the name Desduné. He most recently released the single “Green Eyes,” and the single “Work It Out” in April 2021.

He had a close relationship with King, writing on her 50th birthday: “To have you as my mother is the greatest gift I could ask for. To be all that you are while always having the time to be there, love and support me unconditionally is truly remarkable.”

King was married to Ian Alexander Jr.’s father, music producer Ian Alexander, from 1997 to 2007. He was their only child.

Representatives for King didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from TheWrap.