IamFuture launches the exclusive Metaverse platform Metarollers for sports enthusiasts.

IamFuture Global Team has developed the play2earn 2D game Metarollers as the first-ever tribute to the global rollerskating community and artistic rollerskating as a culture, hobby, and way of life, and the world perception.

Metarollers is a skill-based and creativity-based game for mobile platforms developed by the IamFuture team. It is launched as a unique tribute to the Rollerskating community worldwide. The token launch date is 30.08.2022. The initial price of the token is 0.01 USD, at MarketCap 100.000.000.

The player skates through cityscapes of the cities worldwide, enjoying the setup, dodging obstacles, collecting artifacts, performing tricks in a flashy and colourful manner, and collecting artifacts that can be used to get NFTs that can be traded globally. The gameplay will provide vast opportunities for socializing, creativity, and additional income in a pleasant way. The game environment provides ample opportunity for socializing, meeting celebrities, doing tricks, having fun, interacting, and commercial activity for players.





Metarollers aims to be the play-to-earn 2D game connecting gamers worldwide to a single ecosystem, where they can utilize the platform to earn a living and socialize while enjoying the game. The several world-leading companies, including Apple, Amazon, and Microsoft, are placing bets that a significant part of the world of tomorrow, especially entertainment and commercial activities, will be carried out in the Metaverse.

Metarollers is the female-found, female-led platform. It is developed by the globally digital holding IamFuture with the idea of Metaverse rollerskating. It emerges as an extension of this engaging activity to the digital environment. This project may present a remarkable example of the new understanding of the urban spaces' vision and use. The international team IamFuture is busy creating a unique urban environment that reflects the key features of the top global cities: NYC, Roma, Singapore, Dubai, and Monaco, on the edge of digital culture and urban spaces development.

Furthermore, the project reveals the new gaming concept "Perform2Earn," where the players are rewarded with the game tokens for performing ultimate tricks with the assistance of the intuitive AI-empowered controls system invented by the project's programmer Pedro Cherubini. In addition, users of Metarollers can walk the ground without any challenge to hang out with their friends, but if they decide to perform a unique spin in the air, they will be rewarded. The unique feature is the "Boredom Bar," the first time implemented in the e-sport gaming environment: it indicates the envy for adventure/workout for the player, so people have to create the opportunity to entertain their character.





Moreover, the ecosystem is powered by its Token, "FRED": the cryptographic Token on the Metarollers application and network issued natively on Ethereum as an ERC-20 token. It enables compatibility with the vast Ethereum ecosystem and infrastructure and effortlessly transfers the player's data. "The Metarollers" is significantly more extensive and profound than just a game. It's a challenging and rewarding, picturesque, sophisticated, and uniquely designed urban environment. It creates innovative opportunities for businesses and brands to be represented in the urban landscape as a part of their Metaverse expansion strategy.

Five cities are just a starting point. The general idea is to create a universal rollerskating environment with specific features all over the world. The young, ambitious international team with experts from Brazil to Dubai onboard are united by the idea to realize an ecologically friendly and inspiration-focused future sophisticated city spaces development plan, has intense anticipation of innovation, and an impressive portfolio of previous professional experience worldwide.

"It's incredible; you can achieve what you want and what you like to be in today's Web3 environment. Yesterday we could not even dream about this. It brings equal opportunities for everybody and total freedom, " tweets Maya Bernaia, the self-made entrepreneur woman behind the idea. A great example of freedom and creativity is Rollerouge, the influencer of the project, a professional rollerskater from Canada who is famous for his bright shows and incredible creativity in sports and vlogging.

The Metarollers also introduce a new approach to the NFT industry, bringing more solidity, equality, and functionality. Starting their Rainbow marketplace, they encourage players to offer to the market various in-game items, powerups, boosters, enhancements, avatar upgrades, etc. The specific feature is that users can easily mint their own NFTs based on the collectibles they picked by playing and offer this unique product to the global market. The encouragement of creativity and talent to emerge is enormous.

The project represents the rare independent initiative to shape the digital space and bring uniqueness and equality to the worldwide e-sport community. The Token launch is scheduled for 30 August 2022, with the landmark event in Monaco and Dubai.

