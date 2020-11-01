Iain Duncan Smith Claims Government Has 'Given In To Science' Over Lockdown

Iain Duncan Smith has claimed the government has “given in to the scientific advisers” over its decision to impose a second national coronavirus lockdown.

In a series of tweets, the Tory MP and former minister said the way in which Boris Johnson had been “pressurised” by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) was “unprecedented”.

He added: “Normally, advisers advise & ministers decide. Yet that system has broken down with Sage believing its advice to be more like commandments written on stone and its members publicly lecturing the government over the airways when it disagrees.

“This is despite the fact that many of its recommendations have been hotly disputed by other reputable scientists.”

Duncan-Smith’s comments come despite the fact Sage has been recommending stricter lockdown measures for weeks and it was only after the latest data showed infection rates were rising sharply.

On Saturday afternoon the UK surpassed one million confirmed Covid-19 cases.

