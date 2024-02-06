IAG Signs ‘The Stand’s Owen King

EXCLUSIVE: Independent Artist Group has signed writer-producer Owen King, with an eye toward finding him opportunities as a writer in film and television, as well as in the areas of media rights and content creation.

King is perhaps best known for serving as a staff writer and producer on Paramount+’s series adaptation of The Stand, the acclaimed novel from his father Stephen King, which chronicles a battle of Biblical proportions between the survivors of a man-made plague. The nine-episode miniseries from Josh Boone and Benjamin Cavell starred Whoopi Goldberg, Alexander Skarsgård, James Marsden and many more, premiering in December of 2020.

More from Deadline

The author of the novels The Curator and Double Feature, Owen teamed with Stephen King on the novel Sleeping Beauties, penning graphic novel Intro to Alien Invasion with Mark Jude Poirier. Most recently, he scripted the short film Let Me Go the Right Way, a psychological thriller about a young veteran whose sense of reality is fraying, and the psychiatrist who treats him.

King’s screenplay Nackles is in development with Tango Productions, with Larysa Kondracki (The Whistleblower) attached to direct. He’s also done work for AMC (Sleeping Beauties), Working Title and Miramax TV (Fadeaway), and continues to be represented by Williams Literary, Sugar23, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.